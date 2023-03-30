Creamline completes comeback, defends PVL All-Filipino title against Petro Gazz

CHAMPS AGAIN. Creamline Cool Smashers celebrate a point at the PVL All-Filipino Conference finals

The Alyssa Valdez-less Creamline shows the heart of a champion, defending its PVL All-Filipino title from one game down against longtime rival Petro Gazz in the do-or-die finals Game 3

MANILA, Philippines – The Creamline Cool Smashers showed the great heart of a champion as they rallied from a one-game deficit in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference finals to successfully defend their title in Game 3 against the Petro Gazz Angels, 20-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-15, on Thursday, March 30.

In front of 12,175 fans at the Mall of Asia Arena, Jema Galanza ran wild with 19 points, 16 excellent digs, and 11 excellent receptions, while Michele Gumabao and Tots Carlos scored 18 and 16, respectively.

Kyla Atienza also shored up the defense with 24 excellent digs and 13 excellent receptions as the entire team stepped up amid the conference-long absence of superstar Alyssa Valdez.

With the title win, the Cool Smashers earned their sixth overall PVL championship and fourth All-Filipino plum, extending their huge title lead over the rest of league.

Grethcel Soltones paced the loss with 17 points and 11 excellent digs, while Jonah Sabete scored 11 with 13 excellent digs.

The PVL returns with the 2023 Invitational Conference after the Southeast Asian Games in June. – Rappler.com