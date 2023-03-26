LIVE UPDATES: Creamline vs Petro Gazz – PVL All-Filipino Conference Finals, Game 1 

For the third time in PVL history, the Creamline Cool Smashers face the Petro Gazz Angels for the All-Filipino Conference championship

MANILA, Philippines – Two familiar foes collide in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference finals as the Creamline Cool Smashers defend their crown against longtime rival Petro Gazz Angels starting this Sunday, March 26, 6:30 pm, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Winners of three of the last four All-Filipino titles, the Cool Smashers are still entering foreign territory in this year’s finals as they come to terms with the reality that superstar Alyssa Valdez will likely not be ready to play after undergoing an unspecified procedure on her ailing right knee.

Still, Creamline is a deeply talented group that seamlessly transitioned to a new outside-opposite lead duo of Tots Carlos and Michele Gumabao, while runaway Best Setter candidate Jia de Guzman and Jema Galanza provide more than ample support.

At the other end of the bracket is the veteran core of Petro Gazz, with the likes of Grethcel Soltones, Remy Palma, and Aiza Maizo-Pontillas looking to win their second straight title after ruling the 2022 Reinforced Conference.

The Angels, however, have not won with an all-local group after two finals appearances, both against the Cool Smashers. Will the third time be the charm?

