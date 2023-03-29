LIVE UPDATES: Creamline vs Petro Gazz – PVL All-Filipino Conference Finals, Game 3

Creamline looks to defend its PVL All-Filipino championship after a finals Game 2 comeback, while Petro Gazz aims to still bounce back and win its first all-local title

MANILA, Philippines – The heart of a champion will be tested one last time at the 2023 PVL All-Filipino finals as the Creamline Cool Smashers and Petro Gazz Angels leave it all on the line in a do-or-die Game 3 at the Mall of Asia Arena on Thursday, March 30, 5:30 pm.

Looking to defend their All-Filipino title, the shorthanded yet still stacked Cool Smashers are leaning on MVP candidate Tots Carlos, superstar setter Jia de Guzman, and the resurgent Michele Gumabao to carry the offense, with the likes of Jema Galanza and Kyla Atienza providing defensive support.

Petro Gazz, on the other hand, is no stranger to adversity and recovering from it. Expect the veteran Angels core of Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Rem Palma, and Djanel Cheng to quickly brush off the Game 2 loss and get back to their winning ways at Philippine pro volleyball’s biggest stage.

Will Creamline prove it can win it all with a shorthanded roster or will Petro Gazz stay the course and finally reach the top without foreign help?

– Rappler.com