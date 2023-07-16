Queen Eagles unite: Alyssa Valdez uplifts Faith Nisperos after first-ever match

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – The present and future faces of the PVL were on a collision course last Saturday, July 15, as Alyssa Valdez and the Creamline Cool Smashers took on Faith Nisperos and the Akari Chargers.

Following an eventual four-set win by Creamline, the defending Invitational Conference champion, Valdez took the time to not only praise her undefeated team’s rise to a four-game winning streak, but also highlight Nisperos’ noticeable effort in the losing cause.

“It’s just so nice [to match up against her]. I wasn’t able to watch Faith in the UAAP, but I’ve been cheering for Ateneo and for her during those times,” said Valdez, a three-time UAAP MVP for the Blue Eagles. “It’s nice that we finally caught up to each other here in the professional league.”

“Honestly, we learn so much from all these rookies coming to the league,” continued Valdez, who has faced the likes of Chery Tiggo’s Eya Laure and Gerflor’s Alyssa Bertolano in Creamline’s past matches this conference. “Hopefully, they also learn a lot from us veterans still playing here in the PVL.”

“It’s just so nice to see [Nisperos] perform and she really played well in today’s game, so I can’t wait for her to make life difficult for many other teams here in the PVL.”

Nisperos, who reset her pro league career-high against Creamline with a team-best 18 points, said she needed to overcome a lot of nerves heading to this showdown with Valdez, who has been her idol throughout her budding volleyball journey.

“Going into today’s game, I was very excited because back then, I was just watching her play and now, I get to match up against her,” Nisperos said. “That’s challenging for me because I thought to myself, now that I’m here at the same stage as her, what can I show off?”

“I think I’m really glad with what I’ve done against them, but of course, we didn’t get the win, and that’s what really matters right now. As a team, we still have a lot to learn.”

Although Akari is already out of Invitational Conference semifinals contention with a winless 0-3 slate, the Chargers certainly remain energized with Nisperos’ continuous improvement in each passing game.

Following a lackluster 5-point pro debut, the 23-year-old standout tripled her output with 15 against old rival Laure and Chery Tiggo, before again topping herself with 18 against Valdez and Creamline.

Akari has one elimination round match left with Bertolano and Gerflor on Tuesday, July 18, before heading to the classification phase set to run concurrently with the round-robin semifinals.

The pressure will continue to remain high for a prospect of Nisperos’ caliber, but she, like Valdez before her, has shown natural poise no matter what challenge is thrown at her.

That is, after all, the Ateneo way. – Rappler.com