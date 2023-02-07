Trust the process: Cha Cruz-Behag relishes F2 return after 4-year layoff

MANILA, Philippines – Cha Cruz-Behag set volleyball fans abuzz after making her first on-court appearance for the F2 Cargo Movers after a four-year absence on Tuesday, February 7.
Although she only scored 3 points in the thrilling five-set win, “Ms. Everything” provided a steady presence in the game’s most pressure-packed situations, and even started the final two frames with the outcome very much able to swing both ways.
After the game, Behag noted that she still has a long way to go before getting back up to speed with her longtime teammates and new head coach Regine Diego.
“Personally, it’s a process. It’s not an overnight thing where I can be gone for four years and get right back,” she said in Filipino.
“I know I still have a lot of errors inside. I think I still need to double-time every day and I’m really trying my best every training to get back.”
As for Diego, she had no qualms in fielding Behag right to the thick of things, since she knows full well what the two-time UAAP Finals MVP is capable of in the court.
“Well, of all the people in F2, the ones I’ve been with the longest is of course Cha and Aby [Maraño]. I trust they know what to do, because they’re mature already,” she said.
“They have the leadership skills. I know I was right in fielding them during crucial points, because I know they will lead. If the team is led well, that’s where they will play the right way. I’m happy I have so many leaders in my team now.”
Behag and Diego have a long way to go in the new season, but a start on the right foot is always a welcome development.
F2 can start an early winning streak on Saturday, February 11, 6:30 pm, as it takes on the Akari Chargers. – Rappler.com
