Creamline completes perfect PVL conference with Petro Gazz finals sweep

UNBEATEN. The Creamline Cool Smashers reclaim their place on top.

Alyssa Valdez and the Creamline Cools Smashers complete their title redemption tour

ANTIPOLO, Philippines – The Creamline Cool Smashers wrapped up a perfect 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference campaign after a four-set Game 2 finals win over rival Petro Gazz Angels, 25-18, 15-25, 25-23, 25-16, on Friday, April 8.

With the win in front of a packed Ynares Center crowd in Antipolo City, the mighty league veterans completed their title redemption tour following a shock loss to Chery Tiggo in last year’s bubble conference.

Superstar Alyssa Valdez was crowned this year’s Finals MVP after following up a 26-point Game 1 with a 20-marker game in the title clincher, while league MVP Tots Carlos scored 16.

Multi-time Best Setter Jia de Guzman kept up her stellar play with 35 excellent sets, while former MVP Jema Galanza added 17 points.

Following a close third set win to nab the pivotal 2-1 frame lead, the Cool Smashers shot out to a huge 11-1 run capped by a Ced Domingo quick hit that turned a 5-9 deficit to a 16-10 gap.

Petro Gazz only managed to get within four, 14-18, before Creamline sealed the deal with a 7-2 finishing kick highlighted by a Valdez ace and one final Domingo quick hitter.

Nicole Tiamzon paced the banged-up Angels with 14 points while MJ Phillips and Myla Pablo churned out 13 markers apiece.

Best Outside Spiker Grethcel Soltones tried her best to impact her team despite a bum right knee, but ended up scoreless in a limited appearance.

Creamline, now winners of three of the last four Open Conference titles, now shifts its focus to the Reinforced Conference set to start sometime later this year. – Rappler.com