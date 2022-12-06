Petro Gazz sweeps Cignal, completes 3-year PVL Reinforced Conference title defense

The Petro Gazz Angels complete a three-year journey back to PVL Reinforced Conference supremacy after sweeping their finals series with the Cignal HD Spikers

MANILA, Philippines – The Petro Gazz Angels completed a three-year journey back to PVL Reinforced Conference supremacy with a two-game sweep of the Cignal HD Spikers after a four-set Game 2 victory, 25-17, 22-25, 25-12, 25-22, at the PhilSports Arena on Tuesday, December 6.

Djanel Cheng capped off a masterful conference with 26 excellent sets, helping four Petro Gazz teammates clinch double-digit scoring, led by Best Import and Finals MVP Lindsey Vander Weide’s 19 points.

Middle blocker Rem Palma led the local crew with 18 points, while two-time MVP Myla Pablo scored 17 in a vintage performance. Libero Bang Pineda anchored the floor with 22 excellent digs and 17 excellent receptions as the Angels copped their second franchise title.

After a dominant third set demolition, Petro Gazz looked headed for an easy title win after leading by as many seven, 18-11. However, one last spirited 6-0 Cignal push highlighted by two Ces Molina aces and capped by a Tai Bierria off-the-block score got the HD Spikers within one, 17-18.

Bierria kept it close until the 19-20 mark before Vander Weide scored the next three points to pull away at 23-20.

Although Bierria and Molina saved two championship points after a Pablo score, Pablo wound up for one final crosscourt kill to officially seal the title defense as confetti rained down from the arena roof.

Molina paced the losing cause with 14 points, while Bierria scored 12 in just the latter three sets played. Roselyn Doria added 11 points, while captain Rachel Anne Daquis chipped in 6 points.

Meanwhile, in the bronze medal series, the Creamline Cool Smashers clinched their 10th straight podium finish off a four-set win over the Chery Tiggo Crossovers, 25-15, 25-19, 23-25, 25-21.

Two-time MVP Tots Carlos led the all-Filipino crew with 19 points as seven-time Best Setter Jia de Guzman tallied 26 excellent sets.

Jema Galanza scored 16 as Alyssa Valdez added 10 points before going out early in the third set with an apparent right knee injury.

Newly-crowned league MVP Mylene Paat carried the losing cause with 19 points, while import Jelena Cvijovic and EJ Laure scored 13 and 11, respectively. – Rappler.com