PVL: Davison-led PLDT deflates Akari after promising start; Chery Tiggo routs Galeries

REMEMBER HER NAME. PLDT spiker Savannah Davison attempts an attack over the Akari defense in the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference

Fil-Am star recruit Savannah Davison reintroduces herself after a muted PVL debut as PLDT grounds momentum-heavy Akari, while Chery Tiggo blows out upstart Galeries Tower

MANILA, Philippines – The PLDT High Speed Hitters bounced back from an opening-day loss at the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference with a sweep of the Akari Chargers, 25-16, 25-16, 25-23, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Thursday, October 19.

Fil-Am star recruit Savannah Davison reintroduced herself to Filipino fans after a muted debut with a game-high 19 points off 14 attacks, 3 blocks, and 2 aces, while veteran setter Rhea Dimaculangan helped three other attackers reach double-digit scoring with 15 excellent sets.

Dell Palomata added 13 points, while rising spiker Erika Santos chipped in 12 as PLDT rose to a 1-1 record.

“We responded after the first loss. At least we’re showing what we practiced on, and the team is starting to gel more and loosen up,” said PLDT head coach Rald Ricafort in Filipino.

Faith Nisperos paced the loss with 11 points, while Dindin Santiago-Manabat scored 10 in the loss that dropped Akari to a 1-1 slate following a five-set stunner of F2 Logistics.

Meanwhile, the Chery Tiggo Crossovers rose to an early solo first place in the new conference with a 25-14, 25-15, 25-21 pummeling of the upstart Galeries Tower Highrisers in the first game of the loaded triple-header.

For the second straight game, sisters EJ and Eya Laure led the winning charge with 15 and 12 points, respectively, as Jasmine Nabor posted 14 excellent sets.

“We were able to stick to the plan. We know we’re not going to look at this on results alone. We need to build our chemistry and know who to deploy to keep pace with the opponent. I think we’re on point,” said Chery Tiggo head coach Aaron Velez in Filipino.

Dimdim Pacres – the Laures’ former teammate at University of Santo Tomas – took the challenge head-on in the loss with a team-high 11 points as the upstart Highrisers sunk to a 0-2 hole.

The Choco Mucho Flying Titans and the Farm Fresh Foxies both search for a breakthrough win in the 7 pm main event. – Rappler.com