Akari breaks through in PVL, sends Army to 16th straight loss; PLDT stuns Chery

The Akari Chargers snap a three-game losing skid in the PVL at the Army's expense, while Chery Tiggo's three-game winning run ends at the hands of streaking PLDT

MANILA, Philippines – The Akari Chargers broke a futile three-game start to the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference by handing the hapless Army-Black Mamba Lady Troopers their 16th straight loss in a four-set affair, 25-18, 25-19, 23-25, 25-19, at the PhilSports Arena on Tuesday, February 21.

For the fourth straight game, new Akari leader Dindin Santiago-Manabat topscored for the 1-3 Chargers with 23 points off 20 attacks, 2 blocks, and 1 ace, while Chiara Permentilla scattered 13 points, 10 excellent receptions, and 8 excellent digs in the win.

Following a late pullaway to take the third set, the Royse Tubino-led Army comeback charge stayed strong midway through the fourth with a 16-all tie. However, Akari fired off a crucial 5-1 rally to rise to a 21-17 advantage that the Lady Troopers failed to recover from.

A Tubino block on Manabat only got the Army within 3, 19-22, before a final 3-0 blitz ending with a Manabat ace sealed the Chargers’ breakthrough for good.

Tubino gave her best shot for the Lady Troopers’ bid to end their yearlong skid, but her 20 points off 17 attacks, 2 blocks, and 1 ace were just not enough, along with Jeanette Villareal’s 12-point effort.

Meanwhile, the PLDT High Speed Hitters won their second straight game for a 2-1 record in emphatic fashion after handing the Chery Tiggo Crossovers their first conference defeat in a 25-13, 25-22, 27-25 stunner sweep.

Rhea Dimaculangan set up four PLDT players in double-digit scoring with 21 excellent sets, while Kath Arado took care of things as usual on defense with 17 excellent receptions and 16 excellent digs.

Mean Mendrez topscored with 14 points as Dell Palomata and Jovy Prado scored 12 apiece for the High Speed Hitters.

Mylene Paat paced the shocking loss with 16 points as EJ Laure added 10 points in support.

Both PLDT and the Army will only have a day’s rest as the Lady Troopers return on Thursday, February 23, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre for a 4 pm bout against the Choco Mucho Flying Titans, while the High Speed Hitters take on the Petro Gazz Angels at 6:30 pm.

Chery Tiggo shoots for a bounce-back after a snapped 3-0 start on Saturday, February 25, 4 pm, back in PhilSports for a must-see showdown with the Creamline Cool Smashers for an early solo lead at 4-1.

Lastly, Akari is set to enjoy a one-week break before returning next Tuesday, February 28, 6:30 pm, to take on PLDT. – Rappler.com