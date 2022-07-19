Army pulls away for 2nd straight win as Choco Mucho loses 5 players

Army Black Mamba rallies past a severely undermanned Choco Mucho side that lost Kat Tolentino, Des Cheng, Thang Ponce, Cherry Nunag, and Aduke Ogunsanya to various issues

MANILA, Philippines – Army Black Mamba took advantage of a severely undermanned Choco Mucho side as the Lady Troopers downed the Flying Titans in four sets, 25-22, 22-25, 26-24, 25-19, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Tuesday, July 19.

Lead setter Ivy Perez erupted for 27 excellent sets and 9 points while Jovelyn Gonzaga scored 13 as the Army rose to a 2-1 record with its second straight win.

Gelai Nunag also shored the defense with 28 excellent digs and 11 excellent receptions against a Choco Mucho side that lost top scorer Kat Tolentino, Des Cheng, Thang Ponce, and Cherry Nunag to undisclosed reasons, and Aduke Ogunsanya to a late third-set right leg injury.

Despite losing a handful of key cogs at the start, the Flying Titans still managed a second-set comeback, and even stayed tied with the Lady Troopers late in the third, 22-all, before Ogunasanya was assisted off the floor after accidentally landing on teammate Caitlyn Viray.

Choco Mucho stayed in the fight with a late Ponggay Gaston kill, 24-all, but two consecutive attacks from veterans Ging Balse and Nene Bautista sealed the crucial 2-1 set lead for the Army.

The Flying Titans never recovered from that point as they went down as many as 7, 11-18, before the Lady Troopers put them out of their misery.

Viray led the losing effort with 15 points while Ogunsanya scored 10 before her unfortunate injury. Deanna Wong also flexed her two-way prowess with 21 excellent digs and 18 excellent sets.

The Army can now make it three wins in a row on Saturday, July 23, 2:30 pm against the PLDT High Speed Hitters while Choco Mucho next faces its undefeated sister team Creamline Cool Smashers that same day in the 5:30 pm main event at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com