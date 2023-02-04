Resurgent Maddie Madayag leads Choco Mucho in PVL opener sweep of Akari

Maddie Madayag leads four Choco Mucho scorers in double-digit scoring to kick off the 2023 PVL season as the Flying Titans cruise to a sweep of the Akari Chargers

MANILA, Philippines – The Choco Mucho Flying Titans got off to a dominant debut in the first game of the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference with a 25-15, 25-20, 25-20 sweep of the Akari Chargers at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday, February 4.

Middle blocker Maddie Madayag, in her first start since suffering an ACL tear at the 2021 PVL bubble playoffs, rallied the troops with 11 points off 9 attacks, 1 block, and 1 ace, while Kat Tolentino and Bea de Leon also scored 11 in the win.

Deanna Wong orchestrated the offense with 21 excellent sets as Isa Molde finished as the fourth Flying Titan in double-digit scoring with 10 points.

After a 10-point loss in the first set, Akari got its bearings back in the second and stayed ahead late in the frame, 16-14. However, Choco Mucho picked up the pace at the heels of Molde’s offense, and ran away with an 11-4 finishing kick, capped off with a Wong 1-2 play for the big 2-0 lead.

The Chargers again started strong in the third with a 14-13 lead, but Madayag erupted for 5 points in a pivotal 7-1 swing – including a stretch with 4 straight conversions – to end up with a 20-15 lead heading to crunch time.

Jho Maraguinot scored three straight in an attempt to salvage Akari’s hopes, but Tolentino slammed that door shut with two final kills to the delight of a majority of the 9,819 fans in attendance.

“I’m really happy with the win,” said former men’s national team head coach Dante Alinsunurin, who is now calling the shots for Choco Mucho after Oliver Almadro’s resignation and move to Petro Gazz.

“I still get chills I think because it’s my first time to win in the PVL, so now, I can still really feel the energy of our win.”

Top Chargers recruit Dindin Santiago-Manabat led all scorers in the loss with 17 points off 16 attacks and 1 ace, while Janine Marciano followed up with 12 points all off attacks.

Choco Mucho shoots for an early win streak against the Petro Gazz Angels on Thursday, February 9, 6:30 pm, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre, while Akari aims for a bounce-back effort on Saturday, February 11, 6:30 pm, against the reloaded F2 Cargo Movers at the PhilSports Arena. – Rappler.com