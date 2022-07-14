Cignal stuns Choco Mucho from two sets down; Army upsets Petro Gazz

Rachel Anne Daquis provides a late-game spark in Cignal's five-set heist over Choco Mucho, while Jovelyn Gonzaga outduels Aiza Maizo-Pontillas in the Army's upset over Petro Gazz

MANILA, Philippines – The Cignal HD Spikers rallied from two sets down to stun the Choco Mucho Flying Titans with a five-set heist, 24-26, 19-25, 25-16, 25-21, 15-11, in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference at the FilOil Flying V Centre on Thursday, July 14.

Reigning Open Conference Best Setter Gel Cayuna kept up her elite playmaking with 32 excellent sets and 7 points, which helped five HD Spikers reach double-digit scoring, led by Ces Molina’s 17 points off 15 attacks.

New starter Glaudine Troncoso scored 13, top blocker Ria Meneses added 12 points, while veteran Rachel Anne Daquis waxed hot late for a 10-point finish.

Down two sets, Cignal stayed alive with a much-needed third-set blowout, followed by an equalizing fourth-set escape.

In the first fifth set of the conference, the HD Spikers then made full use of their newfound momentum, and created a pivotal three-point gap, 13-10, off consecutive spikes by star blocker Roselyn Doria and Daquis.

Star Titan Kat Tolentino then made things worse for her team after gifting match point with an errant crosscourt spike, 14-10, before one last Isa Molde attack error sealed Choco Mucho’s fate, 15-11, following a match point save by Des Cheng.

“We composed ourselves well. Even though we were exhausted, we just fought until the end, which is why I’m very proud and thankful,” said Cignal head coach Shaq delos Santos in Filipino.

Despite her late crucial error, Tolentino again carried the Flying Titans’ offense with a 31-point eruption after coming off a 22-point bomb in their conference debut win last game.

Deanna Wong, still recovering from a leg injury, tallied 29 excellent sets, while Molde and Cheng scored 14 apiece in the heartbreaking collapse.

Meanwhile, in the double-header main event, the Army Black Mamba Lady Troopers scored a four-set breakthrough win, 25-22, 25-16, 21-25, 25-23, over the Petro Gazz Angels.

Jovelyn Gonzaga led the upset with 23 points on 22 attacks, while Ivy Perez tallied 21 excellent sets plus 10 points.

Anngela Nunag shored up the defense with 25 excellent digs and 16 excellent receptions as Mich Morente scored 13 with 11 excellent receptions.

Aiza Maizo-Pontillas turned back the clock with a 22-point eruption plus 13 excellent digs in the losing cause, as Myla Pablo backstopped the effort with 16 points off 12 attacks, 3 blocks, and an ace.

Unbeaten Cignal will shoot for its third straight win on Saturday, July 16, in a 5:30 pm match against the winless Chery Tiggo Crossovers, while the Army aims to start a winning streak at the expense of Choco Mucho on Tuesday, July 19, 2:30 pm.

Petro Gazz, still searching for a breakthrough after two straight losses, will also play next Tuesday in the 5:30 pm nightcap against the PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters. – Rappler.com