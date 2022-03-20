Choco Mucho sends champ Chery Tiggo to brink of elimination in 5-set classic

All-around Des Cheng and clutch Kat Tolentino deliver in a five-set classic as Choco Mucho sends winless champion Chery Tiggo on the cusp of ending its title defense

MANILA, Philippines – The Choco Mucho Flying Titans prevailed in the first five-set game of the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference against the defending champion Chery Tiggo Crossovers, 25-21, 16-25, 25-17, 17-25, 18-16, at the Paco Arena on Sunday, March 20.

With the win, the Titans rose to a share of first place in Pool A with a 2-0 record, while the winless Crossovers sunk to the brink of elimination at 0-3.

Kat Tolentino proved clutch in the endgame, and finished with a team-high 23 points off 19 attacks and 4 blocks. Des Cheng came one point shy of a triple-double as she chipped in 9 markers, 17 digs, and 12 receptions.

After three straight runaway sets with alternating winners, action finally tightened up in the fifth and final frame where Chery actually led the back-and-forth battle, 13-11.

However, Tolentino came front and center in the clutch, and carried Choco Mucho to match point, 14-13, off three consecutive points.

The champs stayed composed, and extended the game three times, but they eventually wasted their endgame efforts with consecutive attack errors from Mylene Paat and Shaya Adorador to give the Titans the win.

“I thank my players for following instructions in the late game,” said head coach Oliver Almadro.

“I really commend also Chery Tiggo. They came from two losses, but they really played well today. The game was really difficult. Luckily, Kat delivered, and delivered at the right time.”

Dindin Santiago-Manabat snapped out of a personal scoring funk, but her conference-high 29 points off 25 attacks and 4 blocks were not enough to give Chery its first win. Adorador added 13 markers, while Paat and Rachel Austero each had 9.

Choco Mucho can clinch a quarterfinal berth with a win on Tuesday, March 22, 3 pm, against fellow undefeated squad Cignal HD Spikers.

Meanwhile, Chery Tiggo will fight with its back against the wall in its last elimination game against the Black Mamba-Army Lady Troopers, who are also searching for their first win on Tuesday at 6 pm. – Rappler.com