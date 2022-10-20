Choco Mucho, PVL leader Chery Tiggo hack out twin 5-set conquests

Inspired in part by the return of star blocker Maddie Madayag, Choco Mucho survives PLDT in 5 sets as league leader Chery Tiggo likewise goes the distance with Akari to stay undefeated

MANILA, Philippines – The Choco Mucho Flying Titans dug deep to turn back the PLDT High Speed Hitters in a thrilling five-set turnaround, 25-27, 25-22, 18-25, 25-22, 17-15, in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference at the PhilSports Arena on Thursday, October 20.

Import Odina Aliyeva carried the team through the finish line with a huge line of 30 points, 26 excellent receptions, and 10 excellent digs, while Kat Tolentino led the local crew with 16 points off 12 attacks and 4 blocks.

Choco Mucho was also inspired with the long-awaited return of middle blocker Maddie Madayag, who made a brief on-court appearance after a 14-month ACL tear recovery period dating back to the 2021 Open Conference bubble at Ilocos Norte.

PLDT reinforcement Elena Samoilenko led all scorers in the losing effort with her second straight 35-point eruption as Mika Reyes and Fiola Ceballos scored 14 apiece.

In the day’s opening game, the Chery Tiggo Crossovers further extended their lead over the rest of the nine-team field with their own five-set comeback against the Akari Chargers, 23-25, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21, 15-6.

Philippine national team mainstay Mylene Paat continued her torrid start to the conference with 19 points, while fellow local standout Cza Carandang scored 18 on 15 attacks, 2 aces, and 1 block.

Import Jelena Cvijovic contributed to the balanced attack with 16 points, while EJ Laure piled on 14.

Meanwhile, it was a two-woman wrecking crew on the other end as import Prisilla Rivera topscored with 30 points and Janine Marciano scattered 24 points, 18 excellent digs, and 14 excellent receptions in the losing effort.

Choco Mucho (2-1) will next challenge Chery Tiggo (3-0) in a blockbuster match Tuesday, October 25, 2:30 pm, still at the PhilSports Arena, while PLDT (1-2) aims to bounce back at 5:30 pm against the F2 Cargo Movers (1-2).

Meanwhile, Akari (1-2) will only have a day’s worth of rest as they next travel to Sta. Rosa, Laguna, on Saturday, October 22, for a 2:30 pm match against the defending conference champion Petro Gazz Angels (1-1). – Rappler.com