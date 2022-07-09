Choco Mucho starts PVL Invitationals with Chery sweep; Cignal outclasses Army

HOT START. Deanna Wong and the Choco Mucho Flying Titans kick off their campaign with a convincing win.

Deanna Wong and Ces Molina show off on the first day of the 2022 PVL Invitational Conference as contenders Choco Mucho and Cignal get off to rousing starts

MANILA, Philippines – The Choco Mucho Flying Titans earned a hard-earned 25-21, 25-21, 25-23 sweep of the depleted Chery Tiggo Crossovers to kickstart their Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference campaign at the FilOil Flying V Centre on Saturday, July 9.

Kat Tolentino carried the offense with 22 points off 20 attacks, while Deanna Wong fought through a shin injury and tallied 16 excellent sets with 5 points.

Isa Molde also showed her two-way prowess with 9 points and 16 excellent digs as Denden Lazaro-Revilla rounded out the floor defense with 18 excellent digs and 7 excellent receptions.

After going down two sets to none off a failed second-frame comeback, Chery Tiggo kept its fighting spirit alive in the third, and fought until a 20-all tie.

Although the Crossovers capitalized on a late Molde attack error to get within 23-24, their run just fell short one last time as Tolentino hammered the final kill shot for the win.

“We still have to learn more and work harder. It’s not really an easy match for us,” said Choco Mucho head coach Oliver Almadro. “We know that Chery is undermanned but they put up a good fight with us. It’s understandable and we acknowledge that we still have a long way to go for perfection.”

National team stalwart Mylene Paat – playing without Chery key cogs Dindin Santiago-Manabat, Buding Duremdes, EJ Laure, Alina Bicar, and Justine Dorog – led the team’s admirable stand with 10 points, while Jasmine Nabor steered the offense with 23 excellent sets to go with 8 points.

In the conference-opening game, the Cignal HD Spikers stamped their class with a four-set win over the Army Black Mamba Lady Troopers, 25-17, 21-25, 25-20, 25-20.

Despite a second-set hiccup, the HD Spikers came through in the latter two frames led by Ces Molina’s 20 points off 16 attacks and 4 blocks, while Rachel Anne Daquis and Roselyn Doria scored 10 apiece.

Reigning Open Conference Best Setter Gel Cayuna also picked up right where she left off with 24 excellent sets and 7 points.

Over at the losing side, veteran Nene Bautista led the way with 14 points, while the returning Jovelyn Gonzaga and Mich Morente scored 13 and 12, respectively.

Cignal will have a tough task ahead as it next faces Choco Mucho on Thursday, July 14, 2:30 pm.

Meanwhile, Chery Tiggo shoots for a rebound performance against the debuting PLDT High Speed Hitters on Tuesday, July 12, 2:30 pm, while Army clashes with the Petro Gazz Angels in the Thursday 5:30 pm main event. – Rappler.com