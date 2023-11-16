Choco Mucho sustains hot PVL run, gains joint 2nd 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Enjoying its best campaign yet, Choco Mucho flashes its resolve anew to rally past Petro Gazz and grab a share of the second spot

MANILA, Philippines – Choco Mucho kept its impressive PVL run rolling.

Brushing off a first-set loss, the Flying Titans sailed past the Petro Gazz Angels, 18-25, 25-23, 25-15, 25-16, to claim a share of the second spot in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference on Thursday, November 16, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

Sisi Rondina paced Choco Mucho anew with 17 points, highlighting her showing with a backrow attack from a broken play in the fourth set off a Deanna Wong brilliant feed.

Kat Tolentino and Isa Molde added 13 and 10 markers, respectively, as Chery Nunag took care of the middle and produced 3 blocks in a 9-point outing for the Flying Titans.

The win boosted Choco Mucho’ semifinal hopes with a 6-1 record, tied with the equally-surging Chery Tiggo Crossovers at second, just behind the unbeaten Cool Smashers (6-0).

“This win will be a big help for our confidence in the upcoming games, because every game is important now that we’re nearing the end of the eliminations,” Choco Mucho coach Dante Alinsunurin said in Filipino.

Petro Gazz never recovered as Choco Mucho came out in full control in the last two sets, pushing the Angels down to sixth with a 4-4 record.

Grethcel Soltones (19 points) and Jonah Sabete (18 points) provided the numbers for Petro Gazz, but Choco Mucho’s scorching run in the last two frames proved too much.

Inserted late in the fourth, Choco Mucho skipper Bea de Leon scored 2 points, the last an ace that landed in the deep corner of Petro Gazz court and ended the one-hour, 46-minute encounter. – Rappler.com