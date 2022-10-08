Cignal gives Akari rude PVL welcome; PLDT survives 5-setter

VETERAN MOVE. Cignal star Rachel Daquis goes for a hit against Akari defenders.

Despite missing the services of several key cogs, Cignal rallies from a set down to dispatch newcomer Akari in the league opener

STA. ROSA, Philippines – Cignal overcame a slow start to give Akari a harsh welcome, 20-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-16, in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference opening day at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna on Saturday, October 8.

American import Tai Bierria topscored with 20 points on 17 attacks, 2 kill blocks, and an ace to go along with 9 excellent digs for an HD Spikers side that missed the services of Ria Meneses and Jerrili Malabanan.

Malabanan was in street clothes while Meneses is still recovering from knee issues which also bothered her in the previous conference.

Cignal’s Ces Molina also only played the first two sets of the match as she is still recovering from a right ankle sprain.

“Of course I’m so happy with her performance,” Cignal head coach Shaq delos Santos said of Bierria’s league debut. “I told her we still have a lot of things to improve, a lot of things to work on.”

Ahead by just two points in the fourth, 15-13, Bierria, Chai Troncoso, and Angeli Araneta connived in a 6-1 run that gave them a seven-point advantage, 21-14.

Akari reinforcement Prisilla Rivera and Araneta then traded hits before the Chargers’ errors doomed them at the end.

The Chargers ended the game with three attack faults.

Cignal’s Rose Doria added 13 points, which included 4 blocks, while Troncoso chipped in 12 points in just two sets played.

Gel Cayuna dished 23 excellent sets while also scoring 4 aces to finish with 5 points for the HD Spikers.

On the other hand, Rivera led the young Akari with 20 points on 17 attacks, 2 aces, and a block while rookie Erika Raagas had 16 points.

Earlier, PLDT survived a roller-coaster duel against UAI-Army, 17-25, 25-20, 24-26, 25-11, 15-11.

Russian import Elena Samoilenko shook off an early struggle with an explosive finish, pouring in 3 backrow hits in the stretch, the last capping their fightback from 1-5 down and spiking her awesome 35-point debut.

The 6-foot-5 Samoilenko was so impressive that she kept on delivering the points from behind the line with Mika Reyes providing a clutch block off Jovelyn Gonzaga and the High Speed Hitters also pouncing on an Army’s passing error that put PLDT at match point, 14-10.

Chin Basas backed Samoilenko with 11 points while Reyes, Dell Palomata, and Fiola Ceballos scored 10 points apiece.

Rhea Dimaculangan added 7 points for PLDT, which banged in 66 attack points, 15 more than Army.

The tall frontline of PLDT also produced 10 blocks against Army’s 4. – Rappler.com