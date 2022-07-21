Cignal downs Creamline off crucial 2nd-set rally; Chery eliminates Petro Gazz

Ces Molina leads Cignal to a statement win over fellow contender Creamline at the 2022 PVL Invitational Conference

Mighty Cignal turns back fellow contender Creamline, while Chery Tiggo breaks through at the expense of Petro Gazz's title hopes

MANILA, Philippines – The Cignal HD Spikers asserted their early dominance of the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference after downing fellow contender Creamline Cool Smashers in four sets, 25-21, 26-24, 14-25, 25-22, at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna on Thursday, July 21.

Ces Molina led the semifinals-clinching win for the 4-0 Cignal side with 15 points off 11 attacks and 4 blocks, plus 12 excellent digs.

Glaudine Troncoso and Rachel Anne Daquis scored 11 and 10, respectively, while the returning Gel Cayuna tallied 17 excellent sets after a one-game rest.

Creamline looked headed for a second-set comeback after dropping the opener to Cignal. However, the HD Spikers somehow turned a late 17-22 deficit to a 26-24 win following a stunning 9-2 rally, hiked by multiple Cool Smashers errors and capped by a Ria Meneses kill.

Although Creamline fired back with a 25-14 blowout in the third set, Cignal quickly got its bearings back in the fourth and finished off its foe with a Cayuna-led 3-0 blitz off a 22-all tie.

“I’m really happy and proud of my players, especially Gel whom we just got back earlier. We’re really happy with the win. Really happy. Of course, we know what Creamline is capable of, and we really respect them,” said Cignal head coach Shaq delos Santos in Filipino.

Tots Carlos led all scorers in the loss with 21 points for the 2-1 Cool Smashers, who experienced their first loss of the 2022 season after a 10-game winning streak that included a perfect Open Conference.

Jia de Guzman tallied 23 excellent sets, while Jema Galanza and Ced Domingo scored 13 and 11, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Chery Tiggo Crossovers broke through with a rousing 25-22, 25-14, 25-21 sweep to eliminate the Petro Gazz Angels from contention.

Setter Alina Bicar, stepping in for the absent Jasmine Nabor, excelled in her starting role, and finished with 13 excellent sets and 11 excellent digs, plus 5 points. The former UST standout helped four Chery Tiggo players breach double-digit scoring, led by Shaya Adorador’s 15 points.

Coming off a small 12-15 deficit in the second set, the Angels’ defense took a nosedive as the Crossovers cruised to a huge 10-2 finishing kick, capped by a Bicar ace and a Petro Gazz attack error.

The Angels hung around until the end as they only trailed by 2, 21-23, but a Mylene Paat spike followed by an EJ Laure killing blow dashed Petro Gazz’s hopes for title contention just one conference after making it to the 2022 Open finals.

Bang Pineda saw a huge 30-excellent set game go to waste in the loss as Aiza Maizo-Pontillas led the offense with 12 points.

The Crossovers, now with a 1-3 record, live to fight another day and will next face the streaking Army Black Mamba Lady Troopers on Tuesday, July 26, 2:30 pm.

The 0-4 Angels are left to fight for pride that same day against Cignal at 5:30 pm, while Creamline shoots for a quick bounce-back against sister team Choco Mucho Flying Titans on Saturday, July 23, 5:30 pm. – Rappler.com