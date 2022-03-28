Undefeated Cignal continues dominant run to PVL semis, ousts BaliPure

Ces Molina, Roselyn Doria, and Ria Meneses conspire for Cignal in a three-set obliteration of BaliPure for a 2022 PVL Open Conference semifinals spot

MANILA, Philippines – The Cignal HD Spikers kept up their dominant run to start the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference quarterfinals with a convincing straight-sets sweep of the BaliPure Water Defenders at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan on Monday, March 28.

After an incredible showing in front of fans for the first time in more than two years, the cruising Spikers now move on to the semifinals, where they await the winner of the blockbuster pairing between the twice-to-beat Petro Gazz Angels and the F2 Cargo Movers.

Ces Molina led the most lopsided win out of all teams in the conference with 12 points off 11 attacks and 1 block, while Roselyn Doria added 11 off 8 spikes, 2 aces, and a block.

Ria Meneses once again shored up the defense with a game-high 4 blocks and 9 points overall as Gel Cayuna steered the efficient offense with 26 excellent sets.

The game quickly turned into a no-contest after a competitive first few minutes when Cignal rode a 14-3 finishing kick that turned an 11-all tie to a 25-14 set win.

BaliPure’s fortunes only got worse in the pivotal second set after a small 6-8 deficit off a Jho Maraguinot hit turned to a 25-9 Cignal burial after a massive 17-3 blitz ending with a Jerri Malabanan score.

The Water Defenders only got as near as six points, 10-16, before the Spikers again pulled away in the endgame with another double-digit lead.

“I’m so proud of the team because all our efforts are paying off,” said head coach Shaq Delos Santos. “Good thing, we are reaping the benefits of our preparation, but of course we won’t stop because we know we still have a lot to improve on.”

Janine Marciano paced the sorry loss with 5 points as BaliPure got completely outclassed on spike points, 17 to 40.

Cignal and the winner of the Petro Gazz-F2 series will face off in the best-of-three semis tentatively set on Friday, April 1, 3pm. BaliPure is now relegated to the classification match also tentatively scheduled on Friday at 11am. – Rappler.com