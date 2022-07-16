Unbeaten Cignal sends winless Chery Tiggo to brink in PVL Invitationals

Ces Molina and stand-in setter Ayel Estrañero shine in Cignal's third straight win at the 2022 PVL Invitationals as Chery Tiggo nears elimination with a 0-3 record

MANILA, Philippines – The undefeated Cignal HD Spikers made light work of the winless Chery Tiggo Crossovers at the 2022 PVL Invitational Conference with a 25-23, 25-16, 25-18 sweep at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Saturday, July 16.

With the win for a 3-0 record, the HD Spikers moved one win away from a semifinal berth while at the same time sending the 0-3 Crossovers to the brink of elimination.

Ces Molina led the way with 16 points off 13 attacks, 2 aces, and 1 block, while former UP stalwart Ayel Estrañero filled in admirably for reigning Open Conference Best Setter Gel Cayuna, who was out due to rest, per head coach Shaq delos Santos.

Chery Tiggo took advantage of Cignal’s new starter rotation that did not include usual stars Rachel Anne Daquis and Ria Meneses, and fired off a 21-16 lead in the opener.

However, as soon as Delos Santos turned back to his usual core, Cignal flipped the script with a 9-2 blitz, ending with an Estrañero ace for the 25-23 comeback finish.

Demoralized by the first-set stunner, Chery Tiggo’s defenses fell apart from that point, and trailed by as many as 14-21 in the second set and 14-24 in the third.

“I was very thankful with the team. They made me proud and they played well,” said Delos Santos in Filipino.

“We encountered some struggles but it’s a good thing we recovered. We’re doing good and hopefully, we get better even more especially near the end.”

Both Cignal and Chery Tiggo will take a trip to the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna as the Crossovers shoot for a breakthrough against fellow winless squad Petro Gazz on Thursday, July 21, 2:30 pm.

Following that game, the HD Spikers will figure in a blockbuster 5:30 pm main event against fellow unbeaten squad Creamline. – Rappler.com