Cignal stops F2 outright quarters entry, dampens win after Ces Molina injury

STATEMENT. The Cignal HD Spikers strengthen their contending status in the PVL.

Cignal stuns F2 with a 2-0 set start before ultimately winning in four frames despite losing new star recruit Ces Molina to injury

MANILA, Philippines – The Cignal HD Spikers pulled off another statement win in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) after they downed the powerhouse F2 Cargo Movers in four sets, 25-14, 25-18, 19-25, 25-18, at the Paco Arena on Sunday, March 20.

With the win, the HD Spikers move to the cusp of an outright quarterfinal berth with a 2-0 record in Pool A, while denying the Movers the same spot as they slid down to 2-1 in the compressed conference.

Rachel Anne Daquis continued to turn back the clock with a near triple-double of 13 points, 13 digs, and 8 receptions, while Ces Molina also chipped in 13 markers.

Ria Meneses added 12 points, while Gel Cayuna churned out 18 excellent sets, plus 7 markers.

After shockingly going down two sets to none, possibly facing their first sweep loss since March 23, 2019, the Movers finally got moving in the third set, bucked a 12-16 deficit, and ultimately stayed alive off a 13-3 finishing kick, 25-19.

Cignal’s morale looked like it took a turn for the worse in the fourth set after Molina went down with a right ankle injury with just a 9-7 lead. Prior to their first game, the team already lost former BaliPure lead scorer Graze Bombita after a pregame injury.

However, the HD Spikers only channeled this unexpected adversity into winning energy as they outscored the Movers, 14-8, in the endgame stretch, ending with a Daquis off-the-block hit as their final attack point for the 23-16 lead. F2 then fell apart once again in the end as two errors eventually gifted the win to Cignal.

“Hopefully Ces is okay. Good thing [Jerri] Malabanan and the whole team performed, and they were huge factors,” said head coach Shaq delos Santos in Filipino. “Of course, the senior players also brought in their leadership.”

Tine Tiamzon led all scorers in the loss with 15 points, while Kianna Dy and Aby Maraño tallied 11 and 10 markers, respectively.

Cignal can clinch a quarterfinal berth with a win against another powerhouse Choco Mucho Flying Titans in a Tuesday, March 22 blockbuster match at 3 pm.

F2 can also clinch a playoff spot with a win against Choco Mucho in the final elimination game of the conference on Thursday, March 24, 6 pm. – Rappler.com