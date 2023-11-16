Molina, Gonzaga shine in wild Cignal-F2 finish; NxLed scores 2nd straight win

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Seasoned aces Ces Molina and Jovelyn Gonzaga take over as the Cignal HD Spikers slip past the F2 Cargo Movers in a thrilling PVL windup

MANILA, Philippines – Cignal’s veterans delivered right when it mattered.

Ces Molina and Jovelyn Gonzaga took over in a wild finish in the last two sets as the Cignal HD Spikers outlasted the the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers, 25-23, 22-25, 26-24, 26-24, in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference on Thursday, November 16, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

Molina fired 22 points and Gonzaga scored 15 as Cignal’s power duo delivered the marginal points, with top playmaker Gel Cayuna also coming through, to lead the fourth-running Cignal to a fifth straight win for a 6-2 record.

Vanie Gandler chipped in 13 points, while Roselyn Doria and Riri Meneses had 12 and 11 points, respectively, as Cayuna also added 4 points with 22 excellent sets.

Molina unloaded a kill and Gonzaga foiled Jovelyn Fernandez’s assault to close out the back-and-forth extended third set, 26-24.

Dragged into another tense-filled finish in the fourth, the HD Spikers went to the seasoned tandem again in the clutch as Gonzaga pumped in another blast and Molina powered through F2’s double block to likewise steal the fourth set, 26-24, and the match in two hours and 19 minutes.

“While the game is in progress, I talked to the veterans and told them to be patient and just show what they got,” Cignal coach Shaq delos Santos said in Filipino.

“Of course, they struggled a bit, but in the end they really worked hard and finished the game.”

While Cignal flourished, F2 languished with another crushing defeat after yielding to Creamline last Tuesday, November 14, as the Cargo Movers fell to seventh with a 4-4 record.

Cignal’s victory likewise spoiled Jolina dela Cruz’s brilliant career-high 30-point game, with Ara Galang backing her up with 17 points.

F2 won the spiking battle, 66-64, and finished with more aces, 6-3. But Cignal dominated the net, coming through with 10 blocks, including 4 from Gonzaga, against the Cargo Movers’ 5.

NxLed forges back-to-back wins

The NxLed Chameleons posted their first back-to-back victories after disposing of the Galeries Tower Highrisers, 25-22, 25-18, 25-17, in the first game.

Coming off a huge victory over sister team Akari last Tuesday, the Chameleons unloaded big runs late in the first two sets to frustrate the Highrisers then dominated the third to fashion out the victory for a 3-5 record.

Jho Maraguinot led NxLed with 13 points and finished with 7 excellent digs and 6 excellent receptions.

Krich Macaslang, who provided the Chameleons energy after their slow start, and Lycha Ebon added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

The also-ran Highrisers – still winless in seven games along with the Gerflor Defenders – leaned on Andrea Marzan, who had 11 points. – Rappler.com