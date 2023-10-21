Creamline sweeps Cignal in Batangas clash; Petro Gazz blasts Gerflor with 25-4 set

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

HEAVY HITTER. Creamline spiker Michele Gumabao (right) and setter Kyle Negrito in the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference

MANILA, Philippines – The Creamline Cool Smashers bucked early struggles in unfamiliar territory before eventually rolling to a sweep of the Cignal HD Spikers, 25-20, 25-20, 25-16, at the jampacked Batangas City Coliseum on Saturday, October 21.

Michele Gumabao continued her stellar start in the early goings of the conference with a game-high 20 points off 19 attacks and 1 block in just three sets, while Tots Carlos and Pangs Panaga added 10 and 7 points, respectively, in the defending All-Filipino Conference champions’ second straight win.

Cignal looked on its way towards a second-set equalizer as it led, 15-12, after a Vanie Gandler hit. Creamline, however, responded with a pivotal 8-0 barrage, ending with a Panaga ace and a Jovelyn Gonzaga attack error for the 20-15 lead.

The HD Spikers only got within 3, 19-22, before Batangueña superstar Alyssa Valdez sealed the two-set lead with 2 attack points, including the finishing cross-court kill, in the Cool Smashers’ last 3-1 spurt. The three-time MVP ultimately finished with 3 points in that brief second-set appearance.

That momentum swing was all the Cool Smashers needed to pull away in the third, as they turned an 8-7 lead to a 14-7 gap off a 6-0 spark, capped by a Panaga block on Gandler that Cignal never recovered from.

“I think we had a really great game because everyone contributed,” said Creamline head coach Sherwin Meneses in Filipino. “We’ll watch the game again first, but I think we really had a great game, especially knowing Cignal is a strong team.”

Newly crowned Invitational Conference MVP Ces Molina paced Cignal’s first loss after an opening-day win with 17 big points off 15 attacks, while Gandler and the debuting Gonzaga scored 6 apiece.

Meanwhile, Petro Gazz rolled to its second straight win in nearly record-setting fashion, as the Angels pummeled the upstart Gerflor Defenders, 25-11, 25-4, 25-23, to rise to a 2-0 record and a share of first place with Chery Tiggo and Creamline.

The perennial contenders’ second-set win, featuring a 15-2 start, was one point shy of tying Creamline’s PVL record 25-3 whipping of defunct BaliPure on the way to a sweep win back in the 2021 All-Filipino bubble conference.

Djanel Cheng paced the offense with 11 excellent sets, as reserves Nicole Tiamzon and Marian Buitre tallied a pair of game-high 8-point outings in the balanced attack. Former MVP Grethcel Soltones, meanwhile, added 7 points, 14 excellent digs, and 5 excellent receptions.

Gerflor, which only tallied 3 excellent sets out of 77 in the sorry loss to drop to a 0-2 slate, got its offense mainly from Shang Berte and Menchie Tubiera, who chipped in 6 and 5 points, respectively. – Rappler.com