Carlos-led Creamline pushes Army to brink in PVL Invitationals semifinals

Tots Carlos, Jia de Guzman, and Alyssa Valdez set the winning tone for Creamline in its title run at the 2022 PVL Invitational Conference semifinals

ANTIPOLO CITY, Philippines – The Creamline Cool Smashers once again flexed their championship form to start the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference semifinals with a four-set win over the Army Black Mamba Lady Troopers, 25-21, 23-25, 25-19, 25-17, at the Ynares Center here on Thursday, August 4.

Reigning Open Conference MVP Tots Carlos led the way with 24 points on 21 attacks, 2 blocks, and 1 ace along with 19 excellent digs, while Open Finals MVP Alyssa Valdez backstopped the offense with 18 points.

Jia de Guzman tallied 28 excellent sets, while Jema Galanza and Pangs Panaga scored 11 and 10, respectively, with the former also tallying 14 excellent digs and 8 excellent receptions.

Following a tight second-set loss to the Army, Creamline regrouped and set the tone with a 16-10 third-set breakaway off an 8-4 run from a small 8-6 lead. The Lady Troopers only got within 15-19 before the Cool Smashers cruised to 24-17 set point off a 5-2 response.

It was still all Creamline in the fourth set as Carlos and Valdez turned a pivotal 10-4 start to a 21-12 gap after a Ging Balse attack error, and never looked back.

“The team was able to recover from the second-set loss, and as we know, the Army won’t back down,” said Creamline head coach Sherwin Meneses in Filipino. “That’s all we’re looking for. We just have to recover and the players all contributed.”

Jovelyn Gonzaga went down swinging in the loss with a triple-double of 13 points, 18 excellent digs, and 18 excellent receptions, while Royse Tubino and Jeannette Villareal added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Top-ranked Creamline next faces a playoff litmus test on Saturday, August 6, 5:30 pm, as it takes on the second-seeded PLDT High Speed Hitters, while the Army fends off elimination against the Cignal HD Spikers at the 2:30 pm opener. – Rappler.com