Creamline downs also-ran Chery Tiggo, clinches PVL Invitationals semis

Creamline's MVP trio of Jema Galanza, Tots Carlos, and Alyssa Valdez carry the Cool Smashers to a Premier Volleyball League Invitationals semifinal berth

MANILA, Philippines – The Creamline Cool Smashers clinched a spot in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference semifinals off a four-set win, 25-14, 25-20, 21-25, 28-26, against the Chery Tiggo Crossovers at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Thursday, July 28.

Creamline’s MVP trio of Jema Galanza (23 points), Tots Carlos (20 points), and Alyssa Valdez (16 points) carried the offense, while Jia de Guzman’s usual top-notch playmaking netted her 23 excellent sets.

With the win, Creamline eclipsed the Cignal HD Spikers in points to take the top spot with identical 4-1 records, while the next three teams – Army, PLDT, and Choco Mucho – dispute the last two playoff spots.

After a third-set loss to the Crossovers, the Cool Smashers set the tone in the fourth off a 7-3 start, and the lead until the very end at 23-19, off a Valdez kill. However, Mylene Paat and Cza Carandang refused to throw in the towel as they forced match point resets twice, ending with a 26-all tie.

Unfazed, Galanza forced Creamline’s third match point with a down the line hit, 27-26, before De Guzman ended the game with a timely ace.

Paat led her team’s final game of the conference with 15 points off 10 attacks, 3 blocks, and 2 aces, while May Luna and Carandang scored 9 and 8, respectively.

Creamline ends its elimination round on Saturday, July 30, 11 am, with a non-bearing match against an Army side still gunning for a semis spot. Sister teams PLDT and Cignal face off in the 2:30 pm tilt, while Choco Mucho and the also-ran Petro Gazz Angels wrap up with a 5:30 pm main event.

Overseas teams Kobe Shinwa Women’s University of Japan and Kingwhale Taipei of Taiwan – both with automatic semis berths – enter the fray starting Monday, August 8. – Rappler.com