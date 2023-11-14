Kyle Negrito, Tots Carlos lead Creamline in statement sweep of rival F2

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BUILT DIFFERENT. The Creamline Cool Smashers huddle after a point in the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference

Kyle Negrito chips in one of her best games yet in a Creamline uniform as she and Tots Carlos lead a stunning sweep of rival F2 Logistics

MANILA, Philippines – The Creamline Cool Smashers stayed a cut above the rest in their 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference title defense, sweeping rivals F2 Cargo Movers, 25-19, 25-21, 25-16, at the Araneta Coliseum on Tuesday, November 14.

Kyle Negrito dominated the offense in undefeated Creamline’s sixth straight win to stay in first place with 20 excellent sets and 7 points. Three-time MVP Tots Carlos powered down 15 points on 14 attacks plus 11 excellent digs, while fellow former MVP Jema Galanza scored 11, all on attacks.

Despite what seemed like F2’s best efforts to make it competitive against its rival, Creamline was just on a league of its own in this game, quickly jumping to a 13-7 lead in the third set after a narrow escape in the second, and never looked back.

Ara Galang powered down a backrow hit to inch F2 within 4, 11-15, but that was as near as the Cargo Movers would get as the Cool Smashers responded with a 5-1 rally, ending with a Negrito ace for the 20-12 separation.

Pangs Panaga then made it a 10-point lead, 24-14, off another ace to reach match point, before Bernadeth Pons emphatically sealed the deal with a combination play, nullifying F2’s two match point-saving points.

The game, lasting just one hour and 25 minutes, was a far cry from the usual tussles expected from the two rival franchises, as their last meeting in the 2023 Invitational Conference lasted five sets with Creamline prevailing in the end.

“Our preparation was great, the results were good and we got the win,” said Creamline head coach Sherwin Meneses in Filipino. “Even those new players in the rotation today delivered, so we’re happy with the results.”

No F2 player breached double-digit scoring in the loss down a 4-3 slate, with Jolina dela Cruz leading the way with 8 points.

Galang and Majoy Baron scored 7 apiece as the Cargo Movers tied Petro Gazz at sixth place in the nip-and-tuck standings war. – Rappler.com