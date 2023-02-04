Valdez-less Creamline sweeps rival Petro Gazz to open PVL All-Filipino title defense

STILL GOT IT. Creamline's Michele Gumabao celebrates a point at the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference

Playing without injured superstar Alyssa Valdez, Creamline leans on a balanced scoring effort to sweep rival Petro Gazz and kick off its PVL All-Filipino title defense on the right foot

MANILA, Philippines – The Creamline Cool Smashers picked up right where they left off after winning the 2022 PVL Open Conference title with a sweep of their longtime rival Petro Gazz Angels, 25-18, 25-20, 25-22, to kick off the 2023 season at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday, February 4.

Jia de Guzman did not miss a beat in the All-Filipino opener, tallying 27 excellent sets to help four Creamline players to double-digit scoring, led by 13 points apiece from Michele Gumabao and Ced Domingo.

Two-time MVP Tots Carlos added 11 points, while Pangs Panaga scored 10 as the Cool Smashers filled in admirably for the absence of injured superstar Alyssa Valdez.

Coming off a 9-2 rally to end the second set, Creamline found itself at a 6-10 hole early in the third, which they quickly turned around with a 6-1 swing for the 12-11 lead.

As expected from the two rivals, both then traded leads deep into the clutch, where Petro Gazz mounted a 22-21 lead off an Aiza Maizo-Pontillas off-the-block hit.

Unfazed, Domingo and Gumabao alternated clutch plays for a 3-0 swing and the 24-22 match point, before a Jonah Sabete attack error gifted the win to the reigning conference champions.

“We know that Petro Gazz is also coming off a championship last (Reinforced) conference, so we really prepared well for them,” said Creamline head coach Sherwin Meneses in Filipino.

“We just had excellent service reception at the crucial parts because opponents always catch up to us in the second and third sets. Hopefully, that good play continues.”

Pontillas and Nicole Tiamzon paced the sorry loss with 10 points apiece, while Grethcel Soltones added 9 points in an effort to fill the gap left by F2-bound star Myla Pablo.

Star blocker MJ Phillips sat the opening game out with an apparent shoulder injury as head coach Oliver Almadro began his first PVL stint away from the Choco Mucho Flying Titans with a loss.

Creamline guns for a quick winning streak against the Cignal HD Spikers on Thursday, February 9, 4 pm, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre, while Petro Gazz shoots for a bounce-back later at 6:30 pm against Choco Mucho. – Rappler.com