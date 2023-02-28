Shorthanded Creamline whips lowly Army; PLDT pummels Akari for 4th straight win

RISE AS ONE. The Creamline Cool Smashers celebrate a point at the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference

The Creamline Cool Smashers buck the absences of top stars Alyssa Valdez and Jema Galanza in their 3-set cruise over the hapless Army, while PLDT brushes off a second-set loss to Akari to complete a 4-set win

MANILA, Philippines – The Creamline Cool Smashers found no trouble in dispatching the hapless Army-Black Mamba Lady Troopers despite missing key pieces, rolling to a 25-15, 25-20, 25-12 sweep for solo first place at the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference on Tuesday, February 28, at the PhilSports Arena.

Still without superstar Alyssa Valdez and now without another star in Jema Galanza due to sickness, the Cool Smashers leaned on two-time MVP Tots Carlos to lead the way with 17 points on 14 attacks, 2 aces, and 1 block in the win to rise to a 5-1 record.

Michele Gumabao added 11 points, while seldom-used veteran Rose Vargas had herself a nice night as well, chipping in 7 points off a game-high 4 aces plus 6 excellent digs and 4 excellent receptions.

“It’s just the same as our previous games. The [second] stringers just had an opportunity to play today,” said Creamline head coach Sherwin Meneses.

“Our first six training is the same as the [second] stringers, so they know what they’re doing. We’re happy because they played well. It’s a long conference and we’ll still be able to help one another more.”

Royse Tubino paced the Lady Troopers’ 18th straight loss to fall to a 0-5 slate for the conference with 12 points, 9 excellent digs, and 7 excellent receptions.

Meanwhile, in the second game of the doubleheader, the PLDT High Speed Hitters stayed on pace for first place with a four-set blasting of the Akari Chargers, 25-14, 21-25, 25-12, 25-15, for a 4-1 record.

Save from a second-set loss, it was all PLDT dominance for most of the match as the resurgent Mich Morente once again led the way in scoring with 14 points, while Dell Palomata scored 13.

Rhea Dimaculangan steered the offense with 22 excellent sets as Jovy Prado flexed her all-around potential with 8 points, 14 excellent digs, and 10 excellent receptions.

Dindin Santiago-Manabat was her team’s top scorer for the fifth straight time with 10 points, while Trisha Genesis and Eli Soyud scored 7 apiece as Akari fell to a 1-4 slate.

Creamline and PLDT will put their respective streaks on the line in their next match on Tuesday, March 7, 4 pm, still at PhilSports.

Meanwhile, the Army will get another tough challenge in its skid-snapping journey on Saturday, March 4, 4 pm, as it takes on the Petro Gazz Angels. Akari will also face an uphill climb at 6:30 pm as it faces the Chery Tiggo Crossovers. – Rappler.com