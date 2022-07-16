Creamline sweeps PLDT, hikes 2022 PVL streak to 10

Tots Carlos retains her MVP-level form while Alyssa Valdez bounces back from a quiet PVL Invitational Conference debut as Creamline sweeps PLDT

MANILA, Philippines – The Creamline Cool Smashers made light work of the PLDT High Speed Hitters with a 25-22, 25-16, 25-21 sweep in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference at the FilOil Flying V Centre on Saturday, July 16.

Reigning Open Conference MVP Tots Carlos led the way anew with 17 points, while Alyssa Valdez rebounded from a quiet conference debut with a 13-point outing as Jema Galanza scored 12.

Creamline, now with a 2-0 record in the Invitationals, hiked its winning streak in the 2022 season to 10 straight games, and last lost in Game 3 of the 2021 Open Conference Finals to Chery Tiggo.

With their backs against the wall after going down two sets to none, the High Speed Hitters dominated most of the third frame, and led as many as 4, 17-13.

However, Carlos, Valdez, and Galanza stayed composed and led a 12-4 finishing kick, highlighted by a Galanza ace at 23-20, and one final Carlos kill through the block, 25-21, to complete the rousing sweep.

“We know that PLDT is also preparing, and their coaching staff and their system are good now since they were also the ones playing last year, and they’ve had a long preparation period. PLDT still really fought well,” said Creamline head coach Sherwin Meneses.

Only Jules Samonte breached double-digit scoring for PLDT with 10 points plus 11 excellent digs, while Fiola Ceballos added 8 points with 21 excellent receptions. Mika Reyes, after leading with 15 points in the win against Chery Tiggo, was held to just 4 points in Saturday’s match.

Creamline will have a five-day break before heading to the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna for a blockbuster match against the Cignal HD Spikers on Thursday, July 21, 5:30 pm.

Meanwhile, PLDT will seek redemption against the Petro Gazz Angels on Tuesday, July 19, 5:30 pm. – Rappler.com