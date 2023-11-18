In-form Valdez leads Creamline to statement sweep of PLDT; Akari snaps skid in CDO

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BACK AT IT. Alyssa Valdez (center) huddles with the Creamline Cool Smashers in the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference

Recovering Creamline superstar Alyssa Valdez returns to full-time starting role to lead the undefeated Cool Smashers to a sweep of contending PLDT, while Akari blanks Gerflor in Cagayan de Oro

MANILA, Philippines – After being relegated to a bench role for the entirety of the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference so far, superstar Alyssa Valdez finally returned to full strength as she led Creamline to a statement 25-23, 25-21, 25-19 sweep of PLDT in Cagayan de Oro on Saturday, November 18.

The three-time league MVP led the way with a team-high 13 points on 12 attacks and 1 block plus 10 excellent receptions as the defending champion Cool Smashers stayed undefeated with a 7-0 record.

Jema Galanza added 12 points, Michele Gumabao scored 10, while Kyle Negrito chipped in 15 excellent sets with 6 points to boot.

“The first set was really tight. We were looking if the situation suited us best. But with Alyssa and [Michele] there, their leadership will always be there,” said Creamline head coach Sherwin Meneses in Filipino.

“We’re happy because we got a three-set win as we near the semifinals.”

Savannah Davison led all scorers in the loss with 14 points and 17 excellent receptions. Surging spiker Erika Santos added 11 points as the High Speed Hitters stayed at fifth with a 5-3 slate.

Meanwhile, the Akari Chargers snapped a three-game slide at the hapless Gerflor Defenders’ expense with a 25-18, 25-15, 25-19 sweep to rise back to an even 4-4 record.

Faith Nisperos and Eli Soyud led the win with 11 points apiece, with the latter only needing two sets of play to reach the mark. Fifi Sharma and Dindin Santiago-Manabat backstopped with 8 points each.

Danika Gendrauli paced the winless Defenders’ eighth straight loss for the conference with 9 points as Shang Berte added 8 points. – Rappler.com