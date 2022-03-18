F2 celebrates Kim Fajardo volleyball return with sweep of PVL champ Chery Tiggo

BACK AT IT. After two years away from volleyball, Kim Fajardo immediately performs well in her on-court return for F2.

Kim Fajardo makes an instant impact in her first volleyball game in two years alongside Kianna Dy and Aby Maraño as F2 drubs defending PVL champion Chery Tiggo

MANILA, Philippines – The F2 Cargo Movers continued their winning start at the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference with a convincing straight-sets sweep of the defending champion Chery Tiggo Crossovers, 25-16, 25-23, 25-22, at the Paco Arena on Friday, March 18.

With the win, the former queens of the Philippine Super Liga (PSL) won their second straight game for a 2-0 record, while sending the PVL reigning rulers to a quick two-game losing skid for a 0-2 slate.

Kianna Dy once again led the way in scoring with 11 points, while captain Aby Maraño also added 11 markers, including the game-sealing shot.

Tine Tiamzon chipped in 10 points, while the returning Kim Fajardo added 2 markers and a team-high 11 excellent sets in basically just one-and-a-half sets off the bench.

After eating up a 12-3 F2 finishing kick in the first set, Chery shored up its defenses in the second frame, and inched within one, 22-23, off a Shaya Adorador hit.

However, F2 stayed composed and earned a commanding two-set lead after a Majoy Baron kill followed up a pair of attacks from Maraño and EJ Laure.

The Crossovers again kept it close in the third set, but the Movers found a small window of separation after a late 3-1 run capped by a Dy spike for a 22-19 lead.

This was all the breathing room they needed to complete their shutout of the defending champs off one final Maraño drop shot for the win.

“Like the first game, we had very little time to adjust. So we had to polish off what’s expected of us, like the basic skills of passing, spiking, and blocking. So we really need to work as a team,” said assistant coach Benson Bocboc.

Only Maika Ortiz breached double figures in scoring with 11 points off 9 attacks, 1 block, and an ace, while Dindin Santiago-Manabat was limited to just 3 markers off 2 rejections.

F2 can make it three wins in a row on Sunday, March 20, 3 pm, against the retooled Cignal HD Spikers, while the Crossovers aim for much-needed breakthrough victory that same day at 6 pm against the Choco Mucho Flying Titans. – Rappler.com