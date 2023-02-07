Myla Pablo, Regine Diego survive F2 baptism of fire, deny PLDT 5th-set comeback

Top PVL offseason recruit Myla Pablo and new F2 head coach Regine Diego nearly blow a 2-set lead in a razor-thin 5-set escape over the feisty PLDT High Speed Hitters

MANILA, Philippines – The F2 Cargo Movers kicked off their 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference with a cardiac affair for the ages as they survived the PLDT High Speed Hitters, 25-22, 25-21, 14-25, 20-25, 16-14, at the PhilSports Arena on Tuesday, February 7.

Top offseason recruit and two-time league MVP Myla Pablo sparked the early scoring charge and finished with a game-high 21 points off 20 attacks and 1 ace, while star libero Dawn Macandili stabilized the 2-hour, 31-minute marathon with 35 excellent digs and 10 excellent receptions.

Kianna Dy came through in the clutch as always with 17 points as Cha Cruz-Behag chipped in 3 points in her first F2 game back in four years.

PLDT looked headed for a huge upset after rallying from two sets down off strong performances in the third and fourth frames thanks to the leadership of Mika Reyes and Jovy Prado.

Dead-even in the fifth and final frame, no team gained any cushion until the very end, as a pair of crucial Aby Maraño net touch errors gifted match point to PLDT, 14-13.

However, the F2 captain redeemed herself with a huge match point-seizing block on Reyes, 15-14, after Mean Mendrez tied the game 14-all off a net touch. Calm as ever, Dy then sized up from the backrow and hammered home a down-the-line hit to gift head coach Regine Diego her first win in the pro league.

“It feels like [a] championship,” a winded Diego said after the game. “But yeah, it was a good game, and this game, at least we saw what we need to train more, where we lacked, where we’re good, so next game we can adjust.”

“It’s really a good way for us to know what other challenges we can meet in the future and a good way to adjust to what we still need to do.”

Prado and Dell Palomata paced the sorry loss with 17 and 16 points, respectively, with the latter supplying 3 blocks, while Reyes added 15 points with a game-high 4 rejections. Kath Arado also tried her best on defense with 31 excellent digs before the razor-thin defeat.

F2 shoots for its second win on Saturday, February 11, against the Akari Chargers at 6:30 pm, while PLDT will have to wait until Thursday, February 16, 6:30 pm before it can vent its ire on the Army Black Mamba Lady Troopers. – Rappler.com