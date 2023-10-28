Ara Galang-led F2 routs Galeries; Petro Gazz blanks NxLed in close sweep

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

RESURGENT. F2 spiker Ara Galang in the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference

Ara Galang leads F2 to a blowout of upstart Galeries in Candon, Ilocos Sur, while Petro Gazz stays undefeated in 3 games after a close sweep of Jho Maraguinot-led NxLed

MANILA, Philippines – The F2 Cargo Movers rolled to their second straight win in the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference with a 25-15, 25-22, 25-17 sweep of the Galeries Highrisers in Candon, Ilocos Sur on Saturday, October 28.

Resurgent veteran Ara Galang scattered 14 points off 11 attacks, 2 aces, and 1 block to go with 12 excellent digs, and 9 excellent receptions as F2 bounced back from its first loss, now with a 2-1 record in the early goings of the conference.

Rookie standout Jolina dela Cruz added 11 points, all off attacks, while veteran middle blocker Majoy Baron rounded out the supporting cast with 10 points, hiked by a game-high 2 blocks.

No Galeries player breached double-digit scoring as Norielle Ipac led with 7 points, while Rapril Aguilar added 6.

Meanwhile, the Petro Gazz Angels stayed undefeated at 3-0 with a close sweep of the feisty NxLed Chameleons, 25-23, 25-21, 25-22.

Djanel Cheng orchestrated the offense with 10 excellent sets, helping three players score in double figures in just three sets.

Veteran Aiza Maizo-Pontillas scored 15, former MVP Grethcel Soltones added 11, and Jonah Sabete tallied 10.

Lycha Ebon and Camille Victoria paced the Chameleons’ second straight loss down to a 1-2 slate with 10 points apiece, while Jho Maraguinot scattered 9 points, 13 excellent receptions, and 12 excellent digs. – Rappler.com