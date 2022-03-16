F2 Logistics complete rousing PVL debut, down Army-Black Mamba in 4 sets

F2 Logistics bucks its first dropped set in three years, and cruises to its first PVL win against Army-Black Mamba

MANILA, Philippines – The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers introduced themselves to the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) in emphatic fashion with a four-set win of the Army-Black Mamba Lady Troopers, 25-15, 25-18, 21-25, 25-22, to kick off the 2022 Open Conference at the Paco Arena on Wednesday, March 16.

Kim Kianna Dy led all scorers with 20 points off 15 attacks, 4 blocks, and 1 ace, while Ara Galang double-doubled with 11 markers and 15 digs.

After going down two sets, the Army kept it close with their backs against the wall, and eventually gave F2 its first set loss in three years, 25-21.

Although the Troopers rode this momentum deep into the fourth frame, the Movers eventually got enough breathing room with a small 3-0 burst capped by a Majoy Baron block for a 20-17 lead, and never looked back.

Michelle Morente got the Army one last point before Dy closed the game out for good.

“We haven’t played against Army in a long time. Army is very tight on the defense, and they have a lot of new players who contributed,” said assistant coach Benson Bocboc, who filled in for the “unavailable” Ramil de Jesus.

“We just held on. It’s our first game, so we felt the game out first. Everyone is building that connection first in the team.”

After a dominant 25-15 opening set by F2, Army shored up its defenses, and tied up the Movers in the second, 7-all.

However, the combined might of F2’s national team members proved too much as they rode a 9-4 run capped by a Majoy Baron ace to the second technical timeout up, 16-11. The Lady Troopers tried to play catch-up, but ultimately fell behind two sets to none, 25-18.

Baron added 10 points in the win while Dawn Macandili tallied 19 digs and 8 receptions. Royse Tubino carried the Army offense in the loss with 18 markers, all off attacks, while Morente chipped in 9 points,

The F2 Cargo Movers will have an even tougher challenge on Friday, March 18, 6 pm, as they face the defending champion Chery Tiggo Crossovers. The Army, meanwhile, will greet the Choco Mucho Flying Titans in their conference debut at 3 pm that same day. – Rappler.com