Final-bound KingWhale sweeps PVL semis, downs Cignal with bench mob

KingWhale Taipei benches its stars and lets the second six wreak havoc on Cignal in a no-bearing PVL Invitational Conference semifinal match

MANILA, Philippines – KingWhale Taipei completed its sweep of the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference semifinals with a no-bearing four-set win over the Cignal HD Spikers, 25-18, 15-25, 25-21, 25-22, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Saturday, August 13.

As head coach Teng Yen-Min preserved her stars for KingWhale’s rematch against Creamline for the gold medal on Sunday, August 14, Germina Jacobs took advantage of the opportunity, and led the way with 19 points off 17 attacks and 2 aces.

Regular starters Beatriz Flavio de Carvalho and Chang Chih-Hsuan still scored 9 apiece in limited action while bench players Chen Chieh and Wang Yu-Wen each added 8 points in the win.

Despite not having Carvalho and star setter Liao Yi-Jen beyond their second-set blowout loss, KingWhale’s second stringers proved their worth with two close set wins in the third and fourth against a Cignal side that also benched top stars Ces Molina and Ria Meneses.

Teng was well aware of the pitfalls her players may face in modified roles in the rotation and noted that this game was all about getting everyone involved before the knockout final.

“It’s fine if they lost the second set because the main purpose of today was to let the younger members to take part in order to see what they can do,” she said.

“Our time here in the Philippines is very limited, it’s only been a week. We have to allot our time for five games and the match tomorrow, but I think that the PVL is a very good organizer, and did quite well in accommodating us. We thank them.”

Angeli Araneta paced the loss with 15 points, while Jerrili Malabanan and Roselyn Doria scored 13 apiece.

Cignal will also return to action on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena with a bronze medal match against sister team PLDT High Speed Hitters. – Rappler.com