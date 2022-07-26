Petro Gazz breaks through, snaps Cignal’s unbeaten PVL run as Molina goes down

VICTORY. Veteran setter Chie Saet steers Petro Gazz to a streak-busting win against Cignal in the PVL Invitational Conference.

MANILA, Philippines – The Petro Gazz Angels finally broke through in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference with a four-set win, 19-25, 25-14, 25-23, 25-14, over the semifinals-bound Cignal HD Spikers at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Tuesday, July 26.

Although it came a game too late in terms of playoff contention, the win is nonetheless a welcome sight for the also-ran Petro Gazz side which remains in the cellar with a 1-4 record, just one conference after reaching the 2022 Open finals.

Veteran setter Chie Saet steered the offense with 26 excellent sets, and helped four teammates breach double-digit scoring – led by 19 points, 12 excellent digs, and 12 excellent receptions from fellow vet Aiza Maizo-Pontillas.

Rem Palma scored 17 off 10 attacks, 4 aces, and 3 blocks, while MJ Phillips and Nicole Tiamzon added 15 and 13 points, respectively.

As Petro Gazz was having its way in its second set comeback with a huge 22-13 lead, further misfortune headed Cignal’s way as top scorer Ces Molina went down with an apparent right ankle sprain following a block attempt on a Pontillas attack.

Although the HD Spikers soldiered on in the third for a late 23-22 lead, the Angels soared past with a pivotal 3-0 spurt, capped by an errant Kla Abriam attack to gift Petro Gazz a 2-1 lead.

This was the turnaround the Angels needed as Cignal’s defenses completely fell apart in the fourth to allow a 16-6 Petro Gazz start that eventually peaked with a 12-point gap, 21-9.

Only star blocker Ria Meneses breached double figures over on the losing side with 10 points, while Rachel Anne Daquis and Angeli Araneta each scored 8. Molina led the offense with 7 points before going down and missing the latter two sets.

Prior to the game, the HD Spikers also lost key cogs Roselyn Doria, Glaudine Troncoso, and Ayel Estrañero to undisclosed reasons.

Army Black Mamba strikes, eliminates Chery Tiggo in tight sweep

Meanwhile, in the first game, the Army Black Mamba Lady Troopers earned a hard-fought 25-20, 25-23, 25-22 sweep over the Chery Tiggo Crossovers to hike their record to 3-2.

Ivy Perez continued her breakout conference with 18 excellent sets plus 6 points, while Jovelyn Gonzaga scattered 15 points, 18 excellent digs, and 7 excellent receptions in the win.

Shaya Adorador and Mylene Paat paced the loss with 11 points each as the Crossovers bowed out of cotention for the second straight conference following a 2021 Open title win.

Army Black Mamba can now clinch an outright semis spot with a win on Saturday, July 30, 11 am, against the Creamline Cool Smashers, who will first take on Chery Tiggo on Thursday, July 28, 5:30 pm.

Meanwhile, Petro Gazz can fully embrace its late-conference spoiler role by eliminating the Choco Mucho Flying Titans with another win in Saturday’s 5:30 pm main event.

Cignal will shoot for a morale-boosting comeback victory that same day at 2:30 pm against the PLDT High Speed Hitters. – Rappler.com