Retooled Petro Gazz denies BaliPure fightback for first win in 2022 PVL Open

MANILA, Philippines – The Petro Gazz Angels started their 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference on a high note as they bested the gutsy BaliPure Water Defenders in four sets, 25-14, 25-20, 23-25, 25-21, at the Paco Arena on Thursday, March 17.

Four Angels powered the balanced attacking effort, led by Grethcel Soltones’ triple-double of 12 points, 14 digs, and 11 receptions, while the former Sta. Lucia duo of MJ Philips and veteran Aiza Maizo-Pontillas chipped in 12 and 10 markers, respectively.

After going down two sets, BaliPure started strong on their comeback attempt with an 8-3 start in the third.

Despite leading by as many as seven, 20-13, the Water Defenders still suffered a major scare after the Angels rose back up with a 10-4 run to inch within one, 23-24. However, they eventually crashed and burned as an attack error gifted the set to BaliPure, 25-23.

Petro Gazz then set the endgame tone in the fourth frame, and turned a 14-13 lead to a 22-15 gap off a 7-2 blitz powered by three straight Soltones aces. BaliPure attempted another late comeback, but it was too little, too late, as Pontillas closed things out with a final hit.

“BaliPure’s lineup is nice, and we know they are fighters,” said Angels head coach Jerry Yee, who made his first PVL sideline appearance since 2018. “They’re younger, and they have more spring in their step, so as expected, they lasted with us.”

Janine Marciano led all scorers in the loss with 19 points off 15 attacks, 3 blocks, and 1 ace, while Geneveve Casugod added 11 markers off 7 spikes, and 4 rejections.

Petro Gazz will try to keep it going on Monday, March 21, 3 pm, against the PLDT High Speed Hitters as BaliPure shoots for an upset in that day’s 6 pm main event against the Creamline Cool Smashers. – Rappler.com