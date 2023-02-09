Statement made: Almadro-coached Petro Gazz sweeps Choco Mucho for 1st win

ALL LOVE. Petro Gazz head coach Oliver Almadro is greeted by his former Choco Mucho players at the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference

Petro Gazz head coach Oliver Almadro guides the Angels to a statement sweep of his former team, the Choco Mucho Flying Titans

MANILA, Philippines – The Petro Gazz Angels recovered well from their 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference opening day sweep loss with a big three-set bounce-back, 25-18, 25-20, 25-21, against the Choco Mucho Flying Titans at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Thursday, February 9.

Now coached by ex-Choco Mucho mentor Oliver Almadro, the Angels responded well under the leadership of the timeless Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, who led all scorers with 19 points off 18 attacks and 1 block plus 14 excellent digs.

Grethcel Soltones scored 11 to go with 13 excellent receptions, while Jonah Sabete scored 4 of her 9 points in the third and final frame.

Gaining momentum after a huge 17-5 swing in the first set, Petro Gazz dictated the tempo in the pivotal second frame after a small 4-0 run turned an 11-10 lead to a 15-10 gap, which carried on until the end as Pontillas hammered an emphatic kill shot for the commanding two-set lead.

Although the Titans kept the third set competitive with their backs against the wall, the breaks of the game simply went the Angels’ way as they rode a 4-1 finishing kick, sparked by back-to-back Remy Palma clutch plays and ended with a Sabete off-the-block hit.

“I’m very thankful to them. It’s not about me, it’s them, considering I haven’t been with them for long,” said Almadro in Filipino after the game.

“The only things I can add now are motivation and character, but the skill, maturity, and hard work is already there. They told me yesterday they will win it, so I believed in them.”

Only Kat Tolentino breached double-digit scoring in the loss with 14 points off 11 attacks and 3 blocks, while Deanna Wong was held to just 7 excellent sets out of 102 attempts after netting 21-of-84 in her first game.

Petro Gazz will get a nine-day break before returning against the winless Cignal HD Spikers on Saturday, February 18, 4 pm, at the PhilSports Arena.

Choco Mucho, on the other hand, faces an uphill climb to get back to its winning ways as it faces sister team Creamline Cool Smashers in a blockbuster showdown at the Araneta Coliseum on Tuesday, February 14, 6:30 pm. – Rappler.com