Phillips stars as Petro survives Chery in 5 sets; Creamline vents ire on Army

ATTACK. Petro Gazz middle blocker MJ Phillips skies for an attack at the 2022 PVL Reinforced Conference

PVL Reinforced Conference defending champion Petro Gazz moves one win away from a playoff berth, while semis-bound Creamline pushes winless Army to the brink of a winless conference

MANILA, Philippines – The Petro Gazz Angels boosted their PVL Reinforced Conference semifinals hopes with a five-set win over fellow powerhouse Chery Tiggo Crossovers, 25-14, 24-26, 25-13, 21-25, 15-9, at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday, November 12.

Import Lindsey Vander Weide led the way with 29 points on 25 attacks, 2 blocks, and 2 aces to help the defending conference champions rise to a 4-2 record and on the cusp of a playoff berth.

Not to be outdone, MJ Phillips likewise starred in the all-important win with 23 points built on 15 spikes, a game-high 7 blocks, and an ace, while setter Djanel Cheng followed up her 11-point, 15-set eruption with 18 excellent sets and 7 points.

After two dominant set wins in the first and third frames offset by two close losses in the second and fourth, Petro Gazz seized momentum in the deciding fifth set after a pivotal 5-1 run capped by back-to-back Phillips points turned a 6-all tie to an 11-7 gap.

Top-scoring local Mylene Paat only got her team as close as 9-12 before Vander Weide scored two straight, leading to a game-ending Aiza Maizo-Pontillas block on EJ Laure.

Paat led Chery Tiggo anew in scoring with 21 points, all off attacks, as conference revelation Cza Carandang backstopped with 17 points off 13 attacks, 2 blocks, and 2 aces.

Supporting import Jelena Cvijovic only scored in the loss that sent the Crossovers down to a 5-2 slate, still in second place.

Meanwhile, the Creamline Cool Smashers bounced back from their first loss of the conference against F2 with a four-set win over the win-starved UAI-Army Lady Troopers, 25-12, 25-18, 23-25, 25-23.

Jema Galanza erupted for a big triple-double line of 14 points, 23 excellent receptions, and 11 excellent digs, while Jia de Guzman strengthened her case for another Best Setter award with 24 excellent sets and 4 points.

Import Yeliz Basa led in team scoring with 18 as semifinals-bound Creamline improved to a 6-1 record for the conference.

Army reinforcement Laura Condotta led the losing effort with 20 points off 19 attacks as veteran Nene Bautista led the local crew with 12 points.

Team captain Jovelyn Gonzaga chipped in 10 points as the Lady Troopers dropped its seventh straight game of the conference with one match left on their schedule.

Creamline now turns its attention to a titanic sister team clash with Choco Mucho on Thursday, November 17, 5:30 pm, at the Mall of Asia Arena, while Chery Tiggo aims to end its stellar elimination round run on a winning note with one final assignment against PLDT, also on Thursday at 2:30 pm.

Lastly, the Army hopes to play a spoiler role on Saturday, November 19, 2:30 pm, at the Araneta Coliseum against Petro Gazz, which just needs one more win to qualify for the semifinals. – Rappler.com