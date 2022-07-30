PLDT clinches PVL semifinals; Creamline drubs Army

SOLID. Mika Reyes carries her strong PVL Invitational Conference campaign straight to the semifinals for PLDT.

PLDT clinches the second seed in the PVL Invitationals with a four-set win over depleted Cignal, while fifth-ranked Choco Mucho stays in the running thanks to sister team Creamline's sweep of the Army

MANILA, Philippines – The PLDT High Speed Hitters outgunned their depleted sister team Cignal HD Spikers with a four-set win, 25-19, 25-20, 21-25, 25-22, to take a Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference semifinals spot on Saturday, July 30.

With the four-set win, PLDT earned 3 match points to break a 4-2 standings tie and clinch the second seed against an eight-woman Cignal side missing numerous key cogs like injured top scorer Ces Molina and captain Rachel Anne Daquis.

Mika Reyes led the balanced attack with 14 points off 12 attacks and 2 blocks, while Fiola Ceballos scored 13 all off attacks. Jules Samonte stepped back from her lead scorer role with 9 points, while Kath Arado notched 25 excellent digs in just 29 attempts.

Off a small 18-17 lead in the second set, PLDT set the tone with a pivotal 4-0 burst, ending with a Reyes through-the-block hit for the 22-17 separation that led to a 25-20 finish and one guaranteed match point for the semis spot.

Although the depleted HD Spikers managed a third-set fightback and forced a 22-all tie late in the fourth, they eventually ran out of steam as the High Speed Hitters fired off a 3-0 finishing kick, ending with a Ceballos kill down the middle for the win.

Klarisa Abriam picked up the slack for Cignal with 15 points in the loss, while Angeli Araneta and Ria Meneses scored 14 and 11, respectively.

Gel Cayuna also spread the offense with 23 excellent sets, but it was not enough as the HD Spikers settled for the third seed.

Meanwhile, the playoff-bound Creamline Cool Smashers refused to cruise in a non-bearing game for their side, and routed the Army Black Mamba Lady Troopers, 25-20, 25-22, 25-16, to march to the semis with the top seed.

Jia de Guzman poured in 22 excellent sets while Alyssa Valdez topscored for the first time this conference with 15 points off 12 attacks, 2 aces, and 1 block, plus 11 excellent digs.

Tots Carlos scored 13 all off attacks, while Jema Galanza added 11 points as Creamline helped its sister team Choco Mucho stay alive for the time being.

Due to the sweep loss, the Army failed to earn at least one match point to reach the semifinals, thus opening the door for the Flying Titans to possibly run away with the final playoff berth if they beat the Petro Gazz Angels in three or four sets at 5:30 pm.

Jovelyn Gonzaga led the losing effort with a triple-double of 10 points, 12 excellent receptions, and 11 excellent digs as the Lady Troopers ended the eliminations with a 3-3 record and 9 match points. Choco Mucho can then earn 3 match points with a three or four-set win to also finish with 9.

If the Titans do win with those conditions met, the fourth-seed tiebreaker will next be determined through set ratio (sets won divided by sets lost), then through points ratio (points won over points lost), if still necessary. – Rappler.com