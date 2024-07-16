Late import switches, surprise Creamline loss mark PVL conference opener

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TOWERING. PLDT’s Russian import Elena Samoilenko (right) celebrates with her teammates.

Two teams parade new imports right on opening day as PLDT, who lost Fil-Canadian star Savi Davison for the rest of the conference, stuns champion Creamline

MANILA, Philippines – Surprises highlighted the first day of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference, with the Galeries and Nxled fielding last-minute imports, and champion Creamline absorbing a rare opening-day loss.

The Galeries Tower Highrisers fielded Thai import Sutadta Chuewulim instead of the initially listed Brazilian Monique Helena due to “physical problems.”

Also switching as a matter of “preference” were the Nxled Chameleons, who opted to go with American Meegan Bell instead of Chinese Jiang Xuanyao.

But it was Bell and the Chameleons who adapted quickly, outlasting the Highrisers in five sets, 25-19, 22-25, 25-18, 25-27, 15-12.

Bell finished with a game-high 19 points for the Chameleons, who also didn’t field No. 5 rookie draft pick Lucille Almonte.

France Ronquillo, meanwhile, topscored for the Galeries Tower with 17, all attack points.

PVL commissioner Sherwin Malonzo said there were no irregularities in the late import switches.

But the biggest surprise of the day came when the PLDT High Speed Hitters stunne the Creamline Cool Smashers, 16-25, 25-22, 24-26, 25-19, 15-12.

It was Creamline’s first opening-day loss since the 2019 Reinforced Conference against eventual champion Petro Gazz Angels.

PLDT’s Russian import Elena Samoilenko stuffed the stat sheet with 34 points, 13 excellent digs, and 14 excellent receptions.

The High Speed Hitters also pulled off the upset minus Fil-Canadian star Savi Davison, who was the league’s leading scorer in the 2023 All-Filipino Conference.

Davison will be out of action for a considerable amount of time to undergo a procedure on her knee.

PLDT libero Kath Arado had 24 excellent digs, while Majoy Baron and Fiola Ceballos chipped in 11 markers each.

Creamline import Erica Staunton scored 20, Bernadeth Pons added 18, and Michele Gumabao contributed 16 points.

The perennial champions, though, had to do without the superstar trio of Tots Carlos, Jema Galanza, and Alyssa Valdez.

In the other game, Kath Bell made an auspicious return to the league after four years with 23 points built on 22 attacks and a block in the Chery Tiggo Crossovers’ 25-13, 27-25, 25-22 triumph against the Farm Fresh Foxies.

“I feel like it’s the same. I’m coming with the same mentality, same mindset. It’s been amazing to come back and the hospitality has been unreal,” said Bell.

“You know, Chery Tiggo has taken such good care of me, making sure I feel at home and being able to come here and be able to get into dynamic with the team really quickly, they’ve made it so easy for me, actually,” she continued. – Rappler.com