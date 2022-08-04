PLDT stays rolling in PVL Invitationals semis, downs full-force Cignal

Mika Reyes continues her stellar play as PLDT keeps up its winning run through the PVL Invitational Conference

PLDT wins its second straight game in the PVL Invitational Conference semifinals at the expense of reeling sister team Cignal, which has lost its third straight game

ANTIPOLO CITY, Philippines – The PLDT High Speed Hitters kept up their winning momentum in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Conference semifinals with a four-set win over their sister team Cignal HD Spikers, 15-25, 25-13, 25-23, 25-23, at the Ynares Center here on Thursday, August 4.

National team blocker Dell Palomata had her best scoring performance of the conference with 19 points off 16 attacks and 3 blocks, while Rhea Dimaculangan maintained her excellent playmaking with 23 excellent sets.

Kath Arado anchored the defense with 21 excellent digs and 15 excellent receptions while Jules Samonte and Mika Reyes scored 12 and 11, respectively.

After dropping the third set in a close affair, Cignal looked ready to force a fifth set after leading 19-14 late in the fourth.

However, a timely substitution for former La Salle spiker Erika Santos worked wonders as she sparked a massive 9-0 turnaround for the 23-19 lead, and ultimately scored all 5 of her points in PLDT’s final 8-point stretch.

“I always tell them, winning and losing are choices. Let’s choose what we want,” said PLDT head coach George Pascua in Filipino. “Our hard work really materialized.”

In her first game coming off a right ankle sprain, Ces Molina gave her all with a game-high 20 points, while Rachel Anne Daquis, also fresh off a brief absence, scattered 11 points, 14 excellent digs, and 8 excellent receptions in the loss.

Also joining the pair in returning from various health issues are top blocker Roselyn Doria, backup setter Ayel Estrañero, and spikers Chai Troncoso and Jerrili Malabanan.

The High Speed Hitters’ undefeated semis run faces a major test on Saturday, August 6, against the top-seeded Creamline Cool Smashers at 5:30 pm, while Cignal aims for a bounce-back against the reeling Army Black Mamba Lady Troopers already facing elimination at 2:30 pm. – Rappler.com