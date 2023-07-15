Choco Mucho boosts semis bid, puts Petro Gazz in jeopardy after 5-set thriller

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Choco Mucho learns well from its previous five-set loss to F2, this time surviving Petro Gazz after once again going the distance

MANILA, Philippines – The Choco Mucho Flying Titans stayed in the thick of the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference semifinals race winning a five-set thriller over the Petro Gazz Angels, 25-22, 25-15, 22-25, 18-25, 15-10, in the packed PhilSports Arena on Saturday, July 15.

Fast-rising star Sisi Rondina reset her PVL career-high by one point with a 29-point bomb off 25 attacks and 4 aces, while Cherry Nunag added 13 off 9 attacks and a game-high 4 blocks.

Des Cheng survived another battle with heat exhaustion amid 8,214 fans with 12 points, tied with fifth-set hero Caitlin Viray to help Choco Mucho enter a three-team tie at No. 1 with a 3-1 record.

Coming off a fourth-set blowout loss powered by a 14-6 Petro Gazz finishing kick, the Flying Titans found themselves grounded with a 1-4 deficit in the decider, but recovered in time to take an 8-6 lead off a Grethcel Soltones attack error.

Although the Angels knotted the game at 8-all off two kills, Choco Mucho showed its learnings from its previous five-set defeat to F2 by pulling away with a 5-1 surge, capped with three straight points from Viray.

Petro Gazz only managed one last point with a Jonah Sabete block on Viray, 10-13, before an Aiza Maizo-Pontillas attack error and a Rondina finisher through the block sealed the deal in favor of the Flying Titans.

“In the beginning before we even entered the court, I really told my players that we need to win to enter the semifinal round. Thankfully, the players delivered and adjusted quickly with whatever we needed to do,” said Choco Mucho head coach Dante Alinsunurin in Filipino.

Sabete paced the sorry loss with 16 points, followed by 15 from Soltones and 14 from Pontillas. With the defeat, the Angels finished their elimination round run with a 3-2 slate – their semis hopes no longer in their hands given the logjam in the first three spots. – Rappler.com