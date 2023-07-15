Creamline stays unbeaten in PVL Invitationals, downs Akari ahead of semis

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Creamline Cool Smashers stay unscathed in their PVL Invitational Conference title defense, fending off the Faith Nisperos-led Akari Chargers in four sets

MANILA, Philippines – The Creamline Cool Smashers stayed unscathed in their PVL Invitational Conference title defense, downing a very game Akari Chargers side in four sets, 25-19, 24-26, 26-24, 25-19, at the PhilSports Arena on Saturday, July 15.

Jema Galanza led the balanced attack with 16 points, followed by 14 and 12, respectively, from the league’s only three-time MVPs, Tots Carlos and Alyssa Valdez.

Middle blockers Ced Domingo and Pangs Panaga each scored 11 with Jia de Guzman orchestrating the flow with 24 excellent sets as Creamline rose to a 4-0 record.

Following a second-set heist and a narrow loss in the third, Akari carried its momentum past the midway point of the fourth frame, forcing a 16-all tie.

However, Creamline reserve setter Kyle Negrito scored three straight with two aces to spark a pivotal 7-0 surge, ending with a Valdez off-speed hit for the 23-16 separation.

Akari only managed to get three points off two hits and a Creamline error before a Michele Gumabao hit and a Domingo block on Nisperos wrapped the game up for good.

“This last game, our team’s pace kind of slowed down, but at least we were challenged by this game before we enter the semis,” said Galanza in Filipino after the game.

“I hope we correct our errors not just from this game, but from the past games as well.”

Nisperos once again reset her PVL career-high with 18 points, while veteran Dindin Santiago-Manabat also scored 18 in her best game of the conference so far.

Akari, however, stayed winless at a 0-3 slate and bowed out of contention before the game due to PLDT’s win over Gerflor. – Rappler.com