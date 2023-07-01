Dawn Macandili, Kianna Dy carry F2 anew in thrilling 4-set conquest of Cignal

Dawn Macandili goes unconscious on defense with a staggering 48 excellent digs, while Kianna Dy spearheads the offense with 23 points in F2's thrilling four-set win over Cignal

MANILA, Philippines – The F2 Cargo Movers earned their way to an early standings lead tie in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference following a nip-and-tuck four-set escape of the Cignal HD Spikers, 25-20, 30-28, 23-25, 25-22, at the packed FilOil EcoOil Centre on Saturday, July 1.

In front of 4,082 fans in the San Juan City venue, Dawn Macandili-Catindig once again took charge on defense with a pro league record 48-excellent dig masterclass to go with 15 excellent receptions. Kianna Dy, meanwhile, took the reins on offense with 23 points off 20 attacks and 3 blocks.

With both sides battling ever-rising nerves in a cardiac fourth set war, F2 hung on to a precious one-point lead, 21-20, in the frame’s twilight after Rachel Anne Daquis pushed Cignal closer off a block on fellow veteran Aby Maraño.

Although F2’s Majoy Baron kept it close for the HD Spikers off a crucial net touch, 21-22, young spiker Ivy Lacsina showed her clutch resolve with back-to-back kills to clinch match point, 24-21, before Cignal’s Chai Troncoso stopped the bleeding with one momentum-dampening spike, 22-24.

That, however, was Cignal’s last gasp as Baron redeemed her earlier error with a game-winning rejection on Daquis to seal the win.

“We have a lot to learn. A win is a win. We are happy about it, but we have to learn from this,” said F2 head coach Regine Diego after her team stayed on top at 2-0. “We have a lot to fix, adjust, and work on. We can’t stop. It’s not done yet. It’s just the second game.”

Ces Molina led the losing effort with 21 points off 20 attacks, while Daquis and Ria Meneses added 13 and 10 points, respectively, as Cignal slipped to 1-1. – Rappler.com