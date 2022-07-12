Creamline rallies past Petro Gazz in PVL Invitationals debut; PLDT routs Chery

Jia de Guzman and Mika Reyes show off their veteran savvy as Creamline and PLDT start strong in their 2022 PVL Invitational Conference debuts

MANILA, Philippines – The Creamline Cool Smashers endured a slow start in their 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference campaign, and downed their rivals Petro Gazz Angels in four sets, 25-22, 23-25, 25-22, 25-20, at the FilOil Flying V Centre on Tuesday, July 12.

Jia de Guzman spearheaded the balanced attack with 27 excellent sets, while reigning 2022 Open Conference MVP Tots Carlos topscored with 18 points off 15 attacks, 2 aces, and 1 block.

Jema Galanza scored 17 off 15 attacks and 2 blocks, while Risa Sato added 11 points in the win.

Down 17-21 in the pivotal third set in the midst of a 1-1 set tie, Creamline set the tone in the latter half of the game with a huge 8-1 finishing kick for the 25-22 heist and the 2-1 lead.

Petro Gazz only managed to keep a 10-8 lead in the fourth frame before the Cool Smashers again pulled ahead with a 6-0 burst for the 14-10 advantage, leading to an endgame push that ballooned their gap as high as 6, 22-16, off a Sato spike.

Myla Pablo led the losing cause with 15 points, while MJ Phillips scored 14. Aiza Maizo-Pontillas chipped in 9 points as the Angels missed the services of usual starters Grethcel Soltones and Remy Palma.

Meanwhile, in the first game, the PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters made light work of the severely undermanned Chery Tiggo Crossovers, 25-18, 25-19, 25-14.

Mika Reyes led four PLDT players in double-digit scoring with 15 points off 12 attacks and 3 blocks, while Chin Basas scored 14 off 13 attacks.

No Chery Tiggo player breached double figures in scoring as Mylene Paat and Maika Ortiza led the way with 9 and 6 points, respectively. Multiple stalwarts continued to miss action, most notably Dindin Santiago-Manabat and Buding Duremdes.

Creamline can start a quick winning streak on Saturday, July 16, as it faces PLDT at 2:30 pm.

Meanwhile, Chery Tiggo continues to search for a breakthrough after two straight losses, and will next face the Cignal HD Spikers that same day in the 5:30 pm main event. – Rappler.com