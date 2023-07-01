Royse Tubino, PLDT spoil Faith Nisperos’ Akari debut with sweep finish

MILITARY-GRADE. Former Army star spiker Royse Tubino attempts an attack over the Akari defense in her first PLDT game

Former Army star Royse Tubino and Dell Palomata step up for PLDT amid the absences of Me-an Mendrez and Mika Reyes, spoiling Faith Nisperos' pro debut with retooling Akari

MANILA, Philippines – New-look PLDT rolled past fellow 2023 PVL Invitational Conference debutant Akari, 25-15, 25-19, 25-22, in a parade of new recruits at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Saturday, July 1.

Former Army star Royse Tubino made a great first impression with her new High Speed Hitters teammates, scoring 8 points in a great supporting role as Me-an Mendrez sits out due to a minor knee injury.

Dell Palomata, meanwhile, more than made up for Mika Reyes’ absence due to a minor shoulder issue, with a game-high 14 points on 11 attacks and 3 blocks, while Jovie Prado and Mich Morente scored 13 and 11 points, respectively.

It was a quiet pro debut, on the other hand, for former Ateneo captain Faith Nisperos, who finished with just 5 points behind Dindin Santiago-Manabat’s team-high 10. Ex-Adamson star Trisha Genesis backstopped the losing cause as well with 9 points.

La Salle middle blocker Fifi Sharma, who is rumored to be on the way out from the Lady Spikers’ den, also piqued fans’ attention with a surprise appearance behind the Akari bench wearing a Chargers shirt. – Rappler.com