Royse Tubino, PLDT spoil Faith Nisperos’ Akari debut with sweep finish

MANILA, Philippines – New-look PLDT rolled past fellow 2023 PVL Invitational Conference debutant Akari, 25-15, 25-19, 25-22, in a parade of new recruits at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Saturday, July 1.
Former Army star Royse Tubino made a great first impression with her new High Speed Hitters teammates, scoring 8 points in a great supporting role as Me-an Mendrez sits out due to a minor knee injury.
Dell Palomata, meanwhile, more than made up for Mika Reyes’ absence due to a minor shoulder issue, with a game-high 14 points on 11 attacks and 3 blocks, while Jovie Prado and Mich Morente scored 13 and 11 points, respectively.
It was a quiet pro debut, on the other hand, for former Ateneo captain Faith Nisperos, who finished with just 5 points behind Dindin Santiago-Manabat’s team-high 10. Ex-Adamson star Trisha Genesis backstopped the losing cause as well with 9 points.
La Salle middle blocker Fifi Sharma, who is rumored to be on the way out from the Lady Spikers’ den, also piqued fans’ attention with a surprise appearance behind the Akari bench wearing a Chargers shirt. – Rappler.com
