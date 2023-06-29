Not-so-welcoming committee: Creamline crushes PVL debutant QC Gerflor

MANILA, Philippines – The Creamline Cool Smashers pulled the PVL welcome mat hard from under the debuting Quezon City Gerflor Defenders, cruising to a 25-18, 25-11, 25-12 rout in the 2023 Invitational Conference at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Thursday, June 29.

Tots Carlos, following a 24-point explosion in three sets just last Tuesday, June 27, continued her sizzling start with 15 points in practically a two-set span, while fellow former MVP Jema Galanza added 10 points.

Beach volleyball star Bernadeth Pons, who only saw limited time in her debut, made the most of her longer leash against Gerflor with 4 points off the bench, while birthday girl Alyssa Valdez likewise scored 4 in two sets.

Although Gerflor showed glimpses of competitive fire in the opening frame, Creamline shored up its defense in the second and powered down a 9-1 start that quickly ballooned as high as a 14-point lead, 22-8, off a Pons block point.

Even with the Cool Smashers fielding second stringers for much of the third set, the result essentially remained the same as the Defenders eventually fell down a 9-19 hole that was just too much to overcome.

Following a Pons match point-forcing kill, Pangs Panaga then put young Gerflor out of its misery with one last block for the win.

“We had a bit of a slow start but we were able to recover. The players really just contributed,” said Creamline head coach Sherwin Meneses in Filipino. “We’re happy with this game that we got the win.”

No Defender breached double-digit scoring in the lopsided, but experience-rich loss, as Anne Marzan and Justine Dorog led the way with 6 points apiece. Former UP standout Alyssa Bertolano only added 5 points, but had 18 excellent receptions to salvage her line. – Rappler.com