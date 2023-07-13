Creamline routs PLDT to book first PVL semis ticket; Cignal ousts Farm Fresh

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

UNTOUCHABLE. The Creamline Cool Smashers huddle after a point in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference

Undefeated PVL Invitational Conference champion Creamline quickly takes a semis berth in its title defense campaign, while Cignal outclasses and eliminates young Farm Fresh

MANILA, Philippines – The Creamline Cool Smashers once again proved untouchable so far in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference, routing the PLDT High Speed Hitters in their third straight sweep, 25-21, 25-20, 25-21, at the PhilSports Arena on Thursday, July 13.

Tots Carlos showed why she’s yet again a strong early candidate for a historic fourth PVL MVP award, as she erupted for 22 points in just three sets on 17 attacks, 3 aces, and 2 blocks.

Eight-time Best Setter Jia de Guzman likewise made the most of her time on the court with 22 excellent sets, while longtime running mate Alyssa Valdez had her first double-digit scoring output since her December 2022 knee injury with 11 points.

“We had a great win today and I think we already secured the semifinals slot,” said Creamline head coach Sherwin Meneses in Filipino.

“I think the team can still improve because the games are coming one after the other, so we need to continue preparing well. Of course, we’re happy with this win.”

PLDT spiker Me-an Mendrez and star blocker Mika Reyes, both returning from minor injuries, boosted the losing cause with 10 and 6 points, respectively.

Jovy Prado, however, replaced their spot on the shelf with a serious-looking left knee injury, and was stretchered off the court after a 9-point effort.

After Creamline’s semis-clinching win, only one spot is left in Pool A, with the Chery Tiggo Crossovers (2-1) and PLDT (1-1) in prime position to take the second seed.

Meanwhile, the Cignal HD Spikers squeezed themselves into the Pool B playoff spot logjam with a 25-18, 25-19, 25-18 ouster of the young Farm Fresh Foxies to rise to a 3-1 record.

Usual top scorer Ces Molina had her way against the league upstarts with a game-high 16 points, while fellow veteran Jovelyn Gonzaga added 12.

Rookie spiker Vanie Gandler scored 8 in just two sets off the bench, tying middle blocker Ria Meneses’ output in the win.

Former Adamson star Kate Santiago paced Farm Fresh’s fourth straight loss to bow out of contention with 12 points and 13 excellent receptions. – Rappler.com