Petro Gazz breaks through in PVL Invitationals, downs returning Foton in tight game

ALL SMILES. Petro Gazz core pieces Rem Palma (#9) and Djanel Cheng react during the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference

MANILA, Philippines – The Petro Gazz quickly bounced back from their opening-day loss in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference, downing the returning Foton Tornadoes in a tight four-set slog, 25-23, 22-25, 25-22, 25-20, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Thursday, June 29.

Fresh off national team duty in the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Challenge Cup, Djanel Cheng kept her playmaking instincts sharp with 20 excellent sets and helped four Petro Gazz players reach double figures in scoring, led by 17 from Grethcel Soltones.

Jonah Sabete added 15 points, while Rem Palma and Aiza Maizo-Pontillas each scored 13, with the latter also tallying 13 excellent digs and 12 excellent receptions.

In an entertaining nip-and-tuck battle, neither team wanted to budge until late in the third set, when the smallest of Foton miscues eventually gave Petro Gazz a 19-15 cushion coming off a 14-all tie.

Reigning NCAA MVP Mary Rhose Dapol powered down a kill that inched the Tornadoes within two, 19-21, but was nullified immediately following a spike that did not go over.

Palma only made things worse for Dapol after a crucial block for the 23-19 lead, before she ended the match with a game-winning ace that succeeded a match point-forcing kill from Soltones.

“I’m happy that we delivered our first win before the break. We need to gain momentum heading to the next games, because we have a long way to go,” said Petro Gazz head coach Oliver Almadro in Filipino.

“We thank the Lord for the strength and wisdom given to us today.”

Before cramping up and sitting out a majority of the pivotal fourth set, former Chery Tiggo stalwart Shaya Adorador gave her all for her new team with 17 points off 16 attacks, while fellow former Crossover Jasmine Nabor tallied 12 excellent sets to go with 10 points.

This is Foton’s first appearance in a local volleyball league since its last foray with the Philippine Superliga (PSL) in 2019. – Rappler.com